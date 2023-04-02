Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa tops TV power list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa tops TV power list

By Press Association
Ncuti Gatwa tops the list (Ian West/PA)
Ncuti Gatwa tops the list (Ian West/PA)

Ncuti Gatwa has been named the most powerful person on British television ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and broadcaster Huw Edwards.

The 30-year-old actor topped the RadioTimes.com TV 100 power list ahead of Harry and Meghan, who are at number 13 following their controversial six-part Netflix documentary.

Gatwa also beat veteran news presenter Edwards, who is third for his role in delivering the news to the nation that the Queen had died after seven decades as monarch.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a photo booth which was part of their documentary called Harry And Meghan (Duke and Duchess of Sussex/PA)

Making up the top five is Heartstopper writer Alice Oseman in second place, White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge in fourth, and House Of The Dragon breakout star Emma D’Arcy in fifth.

Sex Education star Gatwa, who will star as the next Doctor Who, said: “Being recognised for anything is just bloody lovely innit? Let alone being on the RadioTimes.com TV 100 list.

“TV is on fire at the moment, and so to top the list as well feels extra cool.

“The titans that have topped the list before me, people such as Russell T Davies, Michaela Coel, Jodie Whittaker, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman, are all inspirations to me, and their work is something I aspire to.

“They’re just really great story tellers above all else, and that’s all I could want to do.”

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T Davies (Ian West/PA)

Doctor Who screen writer Davies, who topped the TV power list last year, said of Gatwa’s win: “Sometimes you know you’ve got a secret. And you hold it close to your chest and let it burn, because secrets are so delicious.

“I’ve got that right now, because my secret is seeing Ncuti with Millie Gibson on the rushes of Doctor Who, every single day, and oh my God, this is so good.

“I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we’ll all be dancing.”

The annual Radio Times TV 100 power list celebrates the stand-out talents on-screen and behind-the-scenes responsible for landmark moments in 2022.

It is compiled by leading figures from across the creative industries, including the BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore, who praised Gatwa’s “incredible dynamism” and boundless energy.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Jennifer Coolidge is fourth on the list (Doug Peters/PA)

Gatwa also beat The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman, and This Is Going To Hurt writer Adam Kay.

England’s Lionesses appeared in eighth place on the list following their Euro 2022 final victory against Germany which was “one of the most-watched TV spectacles of the year”, Radio Times said.

Wildlife cameraman and CBeebies presenter Hamza Yassin, who won Strictly Come Dancing 2022, also made the list, alongside Heartstopper cast members Yasmin Finney, Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

Morgan Jeffery, executive editor of RadioTimes.com, said: “I’m immensely proud of 2023’s list, which celebrates the brilliant diversity and vitality of television in all its forms and is led by a thoroughly deserving winner who is one of the industry’s very best and brightest.”

Helen Daly, associate editor of RadioTimes.com, said: “Our worthy winner this year is Ncuti Gatwa, a popular choice among our panellists, and a talent who will no doubt have a stellar 2023 as he takes over the Tardis in Doctor Who. Congratulations to everyone who made our list.”

