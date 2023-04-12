New, decade-long Harry Potter television series ordered by US streamer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new decade-long Harry Potter television series has been ordered by US streaming service Max, it has been announced.

The series will be a “faithful adaptation” of the world famous books written by JK Rowling, who will serve as executive producer.

It will feature a brand new cast while staying “authentic to the original books”, to bring the wizarding adventures to new audiences.

Max is the new streaming service of Warner Bros, the production company behind the original films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

The news was confirmed on Wednesday during Warner Bros Discovery’s unveiling of the streaming service in Los Angeles.

Max said the series would be produced with “the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for”.

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years,” the streamer said.

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

Rowling said she was “looking forward” to being a part of the new adaptation.

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” the author said.

Casey Bloys, chairman and chief executive of HBO and Max content, said: “We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way.

“Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World.

The original Harry Potter series starred (l-r) Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint (PA)

“In partnership with Warner Bros Television and JK Rowling, this new Max original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

It comes after a Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion special aired last year on HBO Max, which only featured Rowling in archive video clips.

She has previously faced criticism for her staunch views on gender identity, and recently revealed she knew her views would make her fans “deeply unhappy”.