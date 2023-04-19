Words of Derry Girls character quoted at Good Friday Agreement conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Words of Derry Girls character quoted at Good Friday Agreement conference

By Press Association
Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Dr Jayne Brady speaking during the international conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, at Queen’s University Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023.
Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Dr Jayne Brady speaking during the international conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, at Queen’s University Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023.

Hit show Derry Girls has been quoted on the final day of the conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Dr Jayne Brady, said she was joined by US President Joe Biden’s special envoy to Northern Ireland, Joe Kennedy III, at a mural depicting the main characters of the TV series set in 1990s Londonderry last week.

Closing a speech at the final day of the Queen’s University conference, Dr Brady said her visit to the mural brought back the words of character Erin Quinn.

Derry Girls premiere – Londonderry
The character of Erin is played by Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It made me think of the brilliant and very moving Agreement episode and something very poignant that Erin said: ‘Things can’t stay the same. And they shouldn’t. No matter how scary it is, we have to move on and we have to grow up because things, well, they might just change for the better’,” Dr Brady told the crowd in the Whitla Hall.

Dr Brady said it has been her “privilege” to work with Mr Kennedy and his team “to see first-hand his vision for our partnership”.

Mr Kennedy’s remit as envoy is focused on stimulating economic growth in Northern Ireland.

Last week, President Biden said hundreds of US investors were poised to invest but were cautious due to the lack of a powersharing executive at Stormont.

Dr Brady said: “The road to 2050 and beyond requires innovation on an unprecedented scale unlocking a unique opportunity to drive growth and inclusion.

“When we think of the next 25 years, our aim should be to create a place where everyone will have the best possible opportunities in life, and well-paid fulfilling employment, while transforming and decarbonising our economy.”

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Congressman Joe Kennedy III (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dr Brady said Northern Ireland is “consistently rated the happiest region in the UK and have the lowest crime rate” – a remark that prompted applause from the crowd.

“But as President Biden said on his visit here last week – the simple truth is that peace and economic opportunity go together.

“And our next mission is to ensure that the benefits of the peace dividend are felt by everyone who lives here.

“Because the sad fact is that the legacy of our past still clings to us. We are struggling to deal with persistent societal problems, low-paid work, low economic productivity, and multi-generational poverty.

“Not all our communities have experienced the benefits of peace, and even after 25 years of peacebuilding and investment our job is not yet done,” the head of Northern Ireland’s Civil Service said.

“All of this means that when our economic and social resilience is tested by global challenges such as elevated inflation, of all the areas on these islands Northern Ireland is hit the hardest.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Dr Jayne Brady (Brian Lawless/PA)

“And if the last couple of years have taught us anything, it’s that there will be another crisis. At least one,” she said.

The Stormont institutions collapsed last year when the DUP withdrew support as part of its protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

Civil servants are controlling government departments after ministers left office at the end of October when a deadline to restore the executive passed.

Dr Brady said people who live and work in Northern Ireland have “an inbuilt resilience – a stoic resolve, as each crisis hits”.

She said: “However, I would counsel that we should not stake the future dependent on our children’s resilience.

“Rather we should build a society and economy resilient to the next crisis. And that means addressing the long-term structural weaknesses that have dogged us for decades.

“And as difficult and stubborn as these are, these are the problems that demand our focus.

“Now, more than ever, we must find out voice, claim our place in the world, and renew our commitment to working together to address the inequalities that persist.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

The cost of refurbishing the nursery at Aberlour Primary School has risen to £1.017m. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
26 East Lodge Drive is an exceptional family home. All photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000
The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.
New pictures of 'Jimmy Savile' house in Glen Coe prompt fresh calls for action
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
The new bins with orange lids are being rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Here's some of them already in place in Laurencekirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
Colourful London Marathon 2022 runners in action (Image: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Tracy Mcglynn: We're running to help young people facing a mental health marathon
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Caithess stock images Picture shows; Camps Bar. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 17/04/2023
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson shakes hands with defender Mattie Pollock following the Dons' 1-0 win at Ross County on Friday. Image: SNS
Stats show Aberdeen’s defensive improvements under Barry Robson go far deeper than clean sheets…
Toni Nicol admitted stalking a man and threatening to burn down his mother's home. Image: DC Thomson.
Stalker sent victim image of herself carrying out sex act on another man

Editor's Picks

Most Commented