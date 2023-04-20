Mourners remember ‘generous’ and ‘genuine’ Paul O’Grady ahead of funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mourners remember ‘generous’ and ‘genuine’ Paul O’Grady ahead of funeral

By Press Association
A sign outside the Walnut Tree Pub in Aldington, Kent, ahead of the cortege for Paul O’Grady travelling past on the way to his funeral at St Rumwold’s Church (Yui Mok/PA)
A sign outside the Walnut Tree Pub in Aldington, Kent, ahead of the cortege for Paul O’Grady travelling past on the way to his funeral at St Rumwold’s Church (Yui Mok/PA)

Mourners have begun arriving in the village where beloved comedian and TV stalwart Paul O’Grady lived ahead of his funeral.

Crowds gathered in Aldington, Kent, O’Grady’s adopted home of more than 20 years, from 10am on Thursday.

A procession of limousines and a coffin in a horse and carriage will move from his home to St Rumwold’s Church in nearby Bonnington in the early afternoon.

Paul O’Grady’s funeral
Paul O’Grady (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

A bake sale was being organised outside the Walnut Tree pub with proceeds going to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, with which he worked closely throughout his life.

Aldington Women’s Institute (WI) chairwoman Ginny Taylor, who organised the sale, told the PA news agency: “We wanted to honour Paul because he was very much part of our village. He was lovely, an absolutely lovely man.

“I was always very engaged. He must have got fed up to his back teeth with everyone but he was always good. It is a real shock just even talking about it.”

WI member Linda Harman said the response from the village has been “phenomenal”.

She said: “We have had other celebrities living in the village. Paul was the one who gave back.”

Anne Manktelow, 61, left her home in Canterbury at 9am to be in the village for the funeral.

She held back tears as she explained how she “had to be here” when she heard the news of the star’s death.

She told the PA news agency: “When I heard about Paul I just felt I had to be here, just because he is one of the genuine people.

“A lot of celebrities come across one way but they are so different in real life. It was just the real deal with Paul.

“I just want to stand with the people of the village.”

Paul O’Grady funeral
Pupils and teachers from Aldington Primary School pay their respects with picture collages of their drawing of dogs (Yui Mok/PA)

She added she hopes the bake sale and a guard of honour with dogs from Battersea raises the profile of the charity in a similar way to how Dame Deborah James raised awareness of bowel cancer.

Walnut Tree landlady Karen Barrett told PA O’Grady had been a regular and was “lovely”.

She said: “I don’t quite know how I feel about today to tell you the truth … until he comes past and I am going to cry.

“It will be real. He was just lovely and if you didn’t get to meet him, then you missed out on life. You really did, he was just great.”

Ms Barrett, who became emotional when talking about O’Grady, said she was focusing on making sure “the day goes well and he would be proud of us”.

She added: “I moved into the village 22 years ago, the same time as Paul did.”

Paul O’Grady funeral
The public will line the route of his funeral in the village of Aldington (Yui Mok/PA)

A church warden preparing for the private funeral service at St Rumwold’s Church said O’Grady was “popular” in the area.

He told PA: “I last spoke to him in December. I met him in Waitrose.

“I told him about our carol service. He asked after the church because his former partner was buried here years ago. He used to come to church occasionally. Paul did after that, but not recently.

“He was popular in the village. He opened school fetes, he didn’t hide himself away, he talked to people, he was popular in the village. Nobody has ever said a bad word about him. He was a lovely man.”

O’Grady, who rose to fame as his drag alter ego Lily Savage before going on to host a string of television programmes, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at his home on March 28 at the age of 67.

Born in Birkenhead on the Wirral, Merseyside, he later adopted Kent as his home for more than 20 years.

