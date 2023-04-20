Paul O’Grady’s local school pays tribute with collages and dog drawings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul O’Grady’s local school pays tribute with collages and dog drawings

By Press Association
Pupils and teachers from Aldington Primary School pay their respects (Yui Mok/PA)
Pupils and teachers from Aldington Primary School pay their respects (Yui Mok/PA)

The co-headteacher of Paul O’Grady’s local primary school has said “we took him into our hearts and he took us into his” as students paid tribute to the TV star.

Children from Aldington Primary School paid their respects ahead of the entertainer’s funeral on Thursday with picture collages and drawings of dogs.

They were among those lining the streets of the Kent village, O’Grady’s adopted home for more than two decades, and brought a large banner that simply said: “Thank you Mr O’Grady.”

Paul O’Grady funeral
Pupils and teachers from Aldington Primary School pay their respects (Yui Mok/PA)

Co-headteacher Ben Dawson told the PA news agency: “Since Paul moved to the village he has been quite active with our village school. He would regularly turn up on the fetes.

“He would not just turn up and then go, he would stay and chat to the children. Everyone who met him would say what you see on the screen is what you see in real life. He was a larger-than-life character who lit up a room.

“His death has been very unexpected and the children and staff had a conversation. We felt it appropriate that we would commemorate with a banner out the front of the school which will simply say ‘Thank you, Mr O’Grady’.”

He added that “as a community there is a great feeling of sadness over losing Paul and for all the things he did for the community. As a community, we took him into our hearts and he took us into his.”

Year six pupil Oliver Burden, 11, told the PA news agency he had met O’Grady a number of times and found him “very, very funny”.

“He was not like one of those famous people who just stays in his house and tries to stay away from everyone,” he added.

“I saw him when I was working at the summer fete and he was doing a dog show.

“I went round and said: ‘Is that Paul O’Grady?’ and he said: ‘Yes, it is Paul O’Grady.’ He told me quite a lot of facts about dogs.

“He was just a wonderful man and I am so sad that he passed away.”

Paul O’Grady funeral
Their drawing of dogs helped line the route of the funeral procession (Yui Mok/PA)

Burden said many of his class were “quite sad” but added that it was “really good” people from “all over England and the world” were coming to Aldington to mark the star’s passing.

Claire Gates, a year two teacher, also remembered O’Grady, telling PA: “He was lovely and very, very appreciative of teaching, and always said how he could never do it.”

Reflecting on her students’ tributes, she added: “Asking children to draw anything, they get really excited and when they found it it was dogs … they got very, very excited, it is just a great way to show love and how much we love what he has done.

“We are such a small village, it is lovely that he took a shine to us when he didn’t need to.

“He could have lived up the top of the hill and had nothing to do with us, but he didn’t. He made a conscious effort.”

The funeral of the comedy and TV stalwart will take place on Thursday afternoon, featuring a guard of honour with dogs from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, in a special nod to O’Grady who became an ambassador for the animal charity in 2012 and rehomed five dogs while filming his multiple award-winning ITV show Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.

