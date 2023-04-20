Ronnie Wood and Peter Tatchell among those arriving for Paul O’Grady’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ronnie Wood and Peter Tatchell among those arriving for Paul O’Grady’s funeral

By Press Association
Celebrity friends of Paul O’Grady have begun to arrive at a church in Kent for the TV star’s funeral (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Celebrity friends of Paul O’Grady have begun to arrive for the TV star’s funeral.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and comedian Alan Carr were welcomed to St Rumwold’s Parish Church in the Kent village of Bonnington by sombre music from the Salvation Army Band.

Comedian and TV presenter Jo Brand arrived with soap star Cheryl Fergison, followed by actress Linda Henry, who plays Shirley Carter in EastEnders.

LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell wore a purple shirt and black tie, while TV presenter Gaby Roslin sported an all-black ensemble as she entered the Grade I listed church.

Paul O’Grady funeral
Well-wishers at the Walnut Tree Pub in Aldington, Kent (Yui Mok/PA)

A trio of puppies from the Battersea Dogs And Cats Home greeted friends and family arriving for the funeral.

Celebrity chef Andi Oliver and Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay were among the mourners petting the animals.

Personal notes from family, including his daughter, Sharyn Mousley, were left outside the church attached to wreaths of lilies, in an apparent nod to the star’s drag alter ego, Lily Savage.

Salvation Army Captain Jo Moir, who mentored O’Grady when he trained as a volunteer for the charity in a 2016 TV documentary, paid tribute outside the church.

She told PA: “I’m lucky enough that Paul became my friend after we finished filming together seven years ago and he became part of my family so we talked about this kind of stuff.

Paul O’Grady funeral
The funeral cortege of Paul O’Grady (Yui Mok/PA)

“Hopefully the Salvation Army band can really honour him today with the music.”

She said the band would be playing music that was “precious to him”.

The funeral procession moved through the village while hundreds of well-wishers looked on.

His husband Andre Portasio was emotional as he rode on the carriage drawn by two black horses with one of couple’s dogs on his lap.

Nine limousines followed with a cortege including motorbikes behind them.

A bake sale was organised outside the Walnut Tree pub in Aldington, with proceeds going to Battersea, with which he worked closely throughout his life.

Paul O’Grady funeral
Pupils and teachers from Aldington Primary School pay their respects (Yui Mok/PA)

Aldington Women’s Institute (WI) chairwoman Ginny Taylor, who organised the sale, told the PA news agency: “We wanted to honour Paul because he was very much part of our village. He was lovely, an absolutely lovely man.

“He was always very engaged. He must have got fed up to his back teeth with everyone but he was always good. It is a real shock just even talking about it.”

WI member Linda Harman said the response from the village has been “phenomenal”.

“We have had other celebrities living in the village. Paul was the one who gave back,” she said.

Walnut Tree landlady Karen Barrett told PA that O’Grady had been a regular and was “lovely”.

Paul O’Grady funeral
Many tributes were linked to the TV star’s love of dogs (Yui Mok/PA)

She said: “I don’t quite know how I feel about today to tell you the truth … until he comes past and I am going to cry.

“It will be real. He was just lovely and if you didn’t get to meet him then you missed out on life. You really did, he was just great.”

Ms Barrett, who became emotional while talking about O’Grady, said she is focusing on making sure “the day goes well and he would be proud of us”.

She added: “I moved into the village 22 years ago, the same time as Paul did.”

O’Grady, who rose to fame as Lily Savage before going on to host a string of television programmes as himself, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at his home on March 28 at the age of 67.

Born in Birkenhead on the Wirral, Merseyside, he later adopted Kent as his home for more than 20 years.

