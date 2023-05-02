Enormous amount of offensive material published about Chris Packham, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enormous amount of offensive material published about Chris Packham, court told

By Press Association
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Chris Packham has had an “enormous amount of puerile, offensive and damaging material” published about him, the High Court has heard at the start of his libel claim.

The TV naturalist, 61, is suing three men over nine articles which claimed he defrauded people into donating to a charity to rescue tigers while knowing the animals were well looked after, described in court as “tiger fraud”.

Dominic Wightman, editor of the online site Country Squire Magazine, is defending the libel claim along with writer Nigel Bean and a third man, Paul Read.

The strongly denied allegations, repeated in several tweets and videos, relate to Mr Packham’s involvement with the Wildheart Trust, which runs a wildlife sanctuary on the Isle of Wight.

At the start of the trial on Tuesday, the High Court in London heard that the environmentalist was accused of “abusing his privileged position as a BBC presenter” to dishonestly appeal for donations for the charity, which he and his partner Charlotte Corney are trustees of.

Jonathan Price, for the presenter, said: “It is now a facility that rescues animals in need of a forever home, as they put it, because for whatever reason they are unwanted by their former owners.

“A central allegation in this case that it is fraudulent to attach the word rescue to this process.”

The environmentalist – who is expected to give evidence on Wednesday – was accused of misleading the public into donating by claiming tigers had been rescued from a circus while he allegedly knew they had been well-treated and were instead donated.

Mr Price said in written submissions: “Mr Packham is well-known for his decades of vociferous campaigning for, and strongly held beliefs on, animal welfare and nature conservation issues.

“An argument that he does not genuinely hold those beliefs but has instead sought to defraud the public for money is, at best, an ambitious one.”

The court was told that Mr Packham had been described by the defendants as a fraud, a “notorious liar”, of having an “obvious nastiness”, and of playing the “Asperger’s victim card”.

Mr Price argued that the three men intended to run “a full-frontal attack” on Mr Packham’s character during the legal case and to get him fired.

“As the litigation has progressed, the defendants have published an enormous amount of puerile, offensive and damaging material about the claimant, often under the guise of fundraising for their defence,” the barrister said in written submissions.

Nicholas O’Brien, for Mr Wightman and Mr Bean, said the articles in the claim were true and could also be defended as under the public interest.

In written submissions, the barrister said: “It is clear that the tigers had not been rescued from a circus, were not then in need of rescue, and were not rescued by Mr Packham.”

Chris Packham libel trial
Chris Packham with his partner Charlotte Corney at the Royal Courts of Justice (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr O’Brien said the pair “contend that Mr Packham knew the statements were false, and they were therefore made dishonestly”.

“They were also fraudulent in that they were made with a view to a gain and constituted an abuse of his privileged position as a BBC presenter,” he added.

David Price KC, for retired computer programmer Mr Read, said he was not responsible for the publications attributed to him as he was a “mere proofreader”.

In written submissions, he continued: “Mr Read’s proofread version was then subjected to further amendment by Mr Wightman and/or Mr Bean before publication.”

Mr Price added that Mr Wightman had admitted responsibility.

“The fact that Mr Read was given courtesy byline credits… cannot override the hard evidence as to his limited involvement,” he added.

The trial before Mr Justice Saini is due to conclude on May 12, with a decision expected at a later date.

