Stephen Tompkinson’s neighbour tells court she saw him slap and punch drunk man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stephen Tompkinson’s neighbour tells court she saw him slap and punch drunk man

By Press Association
Actor Stephen Tompkinson arrives at court (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Actor Stephen Tompkinson arrives at court (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The neighbour of actor Stephen Tompkinson has told a court she saw him slap and punch a drunk man in the head after asking him to move away from his home in the early hours of the morning.

The 57-year-old DCI Banks star is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Karl Poole on May 30 2021.

Jurors have heard Mr Poole and his friend Andrew Hall had been drinking since around midnight and had gone to the beach to watch the sunrise before walking back past Tompkinson’s home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside.

Tompkinson went outside to confront the two men for making noise outside his home and called the police asking for them to be moved on, the court has heard.

On Thursday, Tompkinson’s neighbour Caroline Davidson said she was woken by “hysterical laughter” and looked out of her bedroom window to see two men lying on the floor.

Stephen Tompkinson
Tompkinson arrives at Newcastle Crown Court (Owen Humphreys/PA)

She told the court the men appeared “very drunk,” were “wobbling” from side-to-side and one of them (Mr Poole) was just wearing boxer shorts.

Mrs Davidson said she went back to bed but got up again when she heard a voice with a “different tone”.

The court heard she knew Tompkinson as the resident of the house across the road but had not spoken to him since he moved in two or three years previously.

Mrs Davidson said Tompkinson “was using hand movements to ask them to move away” and at one point “pulled his fist back” but put it down “more or less straight away” before walking back towards his house while apparently making a phone call.

She told the court the two men then got up with some difficulty, put their arms around each other and “started to try and walk off” when her neighbour came out again.

“The two males started to turn. You could see maybe something was being said.

“The next thing I knew the neighbour had stepped forward and he had slapped one of the gentlemen, the one without the top on, with his right hand and then punched him on the head with his left hand.”

Asked by prosecutor Michael Bunch if there was anything that “precipitated that action”, Mrs Davidson said: “No.”

Stephen Tompkinson
Tompkinson denies inflicting grievous bodily harm (Scott Heppell/PA)

She said she was “100% sure” that the neighbour had moved towards the two men.

Mrs Davidson told the court Mr Poole “stumbled backwards and fell”.

“He just went straight back and his head hit the ground. He just, he didn’t move.

“He didn’t even put his hands out to stop himself, he just hit the ground.”

Mrs Davidson said Tompkinson came out of his house when the police arrived and spoke to two officers.

She said he then placed a bottle of Jagermeister at the feet of the man lying on the floor.

Jurors have previously heard Tompkinson told police he had taken a bottle from the two men.

Asked if the two men made any aggressive actions towards her neighbour at any point, Mrs Davidson said: “No.”

Also giving evidence on Thursday, Mr Hall said he heard a “cracking” when Mr Poole’s head hit the floor.

He told the court he “heard the hit of flesh” and saw his friend fall to the ground, but in cross-examination by Nicholas Lumey KC, said he only heard Mr Poole’s head hit the floor and did not hear the sound of the impact that caused him to fall.

Asked what Tompkinson did after Mr Poole was on the ground, Mr Hall said: “I think he had his phone out but it was clear he wasn’t ringing for help.

“Later on, I don’t know the timescale, he showed a bit of humanity and a bit of remorse in my view, it must have sunk in what happened, but it didn’t initially.

“I believe he was on his haunches with his hands on his head.”

Jurors have heard Tompkinson told police he pushed Mr Poole away in self-defence after the two had come towards him.

He denies the charge and the trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…