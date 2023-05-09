Woman paralysed after van kidnap by controlling ex able to stand for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman paralysed after van kidnap by controlling ex able to stand for first time

By Press Association
Angel Lynn high-fiving her mother Nikki at home in Leicester (Channel 4/PA)
Angel Lynn high-fiving her mother Nikki at home in Leicester (Channel 4/PA)

A woman who suffered catastrophic brain injuries after being bundled into a van by her controlling ex-boyfriend has been able to stand for the first time since the attack, her mother has revealed.

Angel Lynn, now 22, was left needing round-the-clock care after being found on the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough in September 2020.

Her former boyfriend Chay Bowskill is serving a 12-year jail term for kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice after grabbing her off the street and forcing her into a silver transit, driven by his accomplice Rocco Sansome, of Birstall, Leicestershire.

Bowskill claimed Angel had fallen or jumped from the van as it travelled at 60mph, but her mother Nikki Lynn believes that she was pushed.

Chay Bowskill
Chay Bowskill is serving a 12-year jail term for kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour and perverting the course of justice (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Angel’s injuries were so severe that doctors feared she would not survive. However, Mrs Lynn told the Sun newspaper she has recently been able to stand and is communicating more.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, she said: “She’s doing really good actually with the moving. The physios what she’s got are amazing, they are really good.

“She gets a bit moody sometimes when she’s being bent around but yeah, it’s doing her the world of good.”

Her father Patrick confirmed that she is even beginning to take some steps and has had an operation to straighten her left foot.

The family, speaking ahead of a Channel 4 documentary about the case to be broadcast on Tuesday, want to raise awareness of the dangers of coercive control by abusive partners.

Mrs Lynn said: “(We’re) just absolutely devastated that we didn’t spot it. Because we wouldn’t be here today had we spotted it earlier.”

She went on: “It can happen to anyone. It doesn’t matter how strong you are. It can happen to men and women.

“We’ve had to do this because this is how we tell other people about being coerced and how easy it is, even if you’re strong minded, that it can happen to you and to just get out of it, because I wouldn’t want anyone else to go through what we’ve been through.”

Angel’s family, including her five siblings, has been devastated by what happened, Mrs Lynn said.

“I just don’t want it to happen to anyone else. Our whole family has been devastated.”

They hope that she will be able to move from a rehabilitation centre back to the family home once building work has been completed to make it suitable for her needs.

Angel’s cousin has set up a GoFundMe page to support her recovery https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-angel-lynns-recovery

Her mother Nikki is also doing the Great North Run to raise money for the air ambulance team that treated her daughter.

Kidnapped: the Angel Lynn Story is on Channel 4 at 9pm.

