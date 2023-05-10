Jury in Stephen Tompkinson GBH trial retires to consider verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury in Stephen Tompkinson GBH trial retires to consider verdict

By Press Association
Actor Stephen Tompkinson arrives at Newcastle Crown Court (PA)
Actor Stephen Tompkinson arrives at Newcastle Crown Court (PA)

Jurors in the trial of actor Stephen Tompkinson were told his “talent makes him convincing in putting across a story” as they retired to consider their verdict.

The 57-year-old DCI Banks star is accused of punching a man who was drunkenly making noise outside the actor’s home in the early hours of May 30 2021.

In his closing speech to the jury, prosecutor Michael Bunch said Tompkinson “snapped” and “lashed out” at Karl Poole, causing him to suffer a fractured skull when he fell and hit his head on the pavement following the alleged blow.

Newcastle Crown Court has heard Tompkinson came out of his house wearing pyjamas and a dressing gown after finding Mr Poole and his friend Andrew Hall drinking at the bottom of his driveway at 5.30am.

A neighbour who watched the incident from her bedroom window told the court she saw Tompkinson slap and punch Mr Poole, but Tompkinson said he simply pushed the man away in self-defence.

Mr Bunch said Tompkinson had argued his profession made him less likely to assault anyone because it would be “career suicide”.

“But when we snap, do we worry about the consequences in that moment?” the prosecutor asked jurors.

“Do we think about anything else other than that which has made us see red?”

The prosecutor said the jury might think Tompkinson’s “obvious talent makes him convincing in putting across a story”.

“He is an expert in playing a part – a man tormented by a pair of drunks. He can deliver a line,” Mr Bunch said.

He told jurors Tompkinson was “disgusted” by the two men, reminding them he had described their behaviour as “disgraceful” and “pure self-indulgence by grown men who should be behaving better”.

Nicholas Lumley KC, defending Tompkinson, said he was an actor “sought out by producers because of his calmness” and asked: “Why would he risk throwing away that hard earned reputation?”

Karl Poole outside Newcastle Crown Court
Karl Poole outside Newcastle Crown Court (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Jurors heard Mr Poole and Mr Hall had been drinking since midnight that bank holiday Sunday and had gone to the beach before passing Tompkinson’s home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, on the walk back.

Tompkinson, who was living with his partner and her seven-year-old son at the time, heard “strange noises” and went out to challenge the two “heavily intoxicated” men, one of whom was wearing just his underpants.

He had called 999 after seeing the pair try to stand up and fall several times while drinking from a bottle of Jagermeister, the court heard.

While waiting to be connected, he went outside and told them he was calling the police.

Tompkinson told court the two men “took great objection” to him complaining and had started to move towards him.

He said he put his hand out to stop Mr Poole coming any further and made contact with his face, but told jurors it “wasn’t enough to knock a sober man off his feet”.

Judge Paul Sloan KC, the Recorder of Newcastle, sent the jury out to consider its verdicts at 3.20pm on Wednesday. They were sent home for the day an hour later, to resume their deliberations on Thursday.

Tompkinson denies one charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

