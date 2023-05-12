Samantha Womack would have delayed own cancer treatment to strike with NHS staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Samantha Womack would have delayed own cancer treatment to strike with NHS staff

By Press Association
Samantha Womack (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Samantha Womack (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Samantha Womack said she would have delayed her own cancer treatment to strike with NHS doctors and nurses “fighting” for better pay because they “shouldn’t be eating from food banks”.

The 50-year-old actress described herself as a “huge advocate” and “very passionate” about the NHS, having announced last year that she had been diagnosed with “brutal” breast cancer.

She told the PA news agency: “I am so aware that often they get used as scapegoats for getting things wrong, when in fact, this is one of the best gifts that we have in this country.

“But when you’ve got the people who are working as hard as they are doing the hours they are, not being supported, even if it would have delayed my own personal treatment, I would have been out there fighting with them, because I’m absolutely desperate for them to be paid properly and appropriately for what they do.

“They certainly shouldn’t be eating from food banks.”

Womack recently announced that she had overcome breast cancer five months after revealing her diagnosis last August, following the death of Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John from the disease.

Speaking of her relationship with Dame Olivia, she told PA: “We weren’t close, we only spent one evening together but it was just quite poignant that when we met and had a pretty magical evening she had just been recently diagnosed.

“It was very poignant for me when I got my diagnosis that she had lost her battle and they happened within the same timeframe.

“So it just felt quite moving and that made me want to share the story because I thought everyone knows someone that’s got cancer, and I just suddenly felt the need to share it.”

Womack is now supporting a campaign for more women to be able to access AI breast cancer diagnostic tool Digistain to help people understand their cancer and the treatment that will benefit them, reducing the need for “over-prescribed and expensive” chemotherapy.

Guys and Dolls press night
Samantha Womack is now supporting a campaign for more women to be able to access AI breast cancer diagnostic tool Digistain (Ian West/PA)

She told PA: “I was really anxious to not have chemotherapy if I didn’t need it because chemotherapy as we are understanding is very essential in some cases, but it can be a brutal treatment, because it kills not just the cancer cells, but other cells as well.

“I actually at that time didn’t know about Digistain, I knew that there was a test called the Oncotype test, which is very similar….(but) it’s incredibly expensive so it’s just not available to most people.”

Womack said the test gives a ratio of how beneficial chemotherapy would be and she was “on the fence” so had two rounds before making the decision to stop.

“I thought I’d try it, I’ll do a couple, and for me personally, it was a real quick understanding of how strong that medication is,” she said.

“Lots of side effects immediately and so after two (rounds), because I didn’t need it so much and mine was as a prevention, I had the information I needed which enabled me to stop.

“I’m really pleased about that because I’m still having side effects from that treatment and if I hadn’t needed it at all, that would have been a bitter pill to swallow.”

EastEnders
Samantha Womack with the late Barbara Windsor, Steve McFadden and Perry Fenwick on the set of EastEnders (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Womack, who played Ronnie Mitchell on BBC soap opera EastEnders until 2017, also spoke about her perspective on life after being given the all-clear.

She said: “You immediately focus on the diagnosis, the treatment, and then once that’s gone, and you’re not really prepared, that’s really when the big changes happen.

“What you’re having to understand is that you’ve been confronted with death, possibly, and you have to understand what that’s meant to you, and how that has changed your perspective not just on your life, but actually, it’s more profound than that.

“It’s apparent in every little thing that you think. It’s a bit like learning to think and speak in a different language and it’s quite exhausting, because you’re not quite the same person that you were so everything is just slightly shaded in a different colour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dylan Findlay from Inverurie.
Parents’ heartfelt tribute to toddler Dylan Findlay who died at Disneyland
2
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
3
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley with the ball
Aberdeen drop out of the race to sign Tranmere defender
4
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Man found guilty of ‘handling’ child’s legs and face at Aberdeen shopping centre
5
Anthony Burns was injured in a collision on the Isle of Skye. Image: Marie Bernards
Horror crash victim discharged from Inverness hospital wearing only boxer shorts
2
6
Jay McIntosh admitted viciously assaulting his girlfriend at the Hotel Ibis in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Brutal boyfriend sunk teeth into girlfriend’s nose during row at hotel
7
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Inverness housebuilder Ptarmigan Homes enters liquidation leaving projects unfinished
8
A859 on Lewis is closed following an accident.
Pedestrian killed in crash on A859 Stornoway to Tarbert road
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
10
A96 at Craibstone roundabout
Six-weeks of improvement works on the A96 near Aberdeen Airport to start next week