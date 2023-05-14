Star-studded Bafta TV Awards to celebrate best of British television

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star-studded Bafta TV Awards to celebrate best of British television

By Press Association
The Bafta TV Awards are taking place in London (PA)
Acting heavyweights Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman and Taron Egerton are among the first-time nominees for the top gongs at the Bafta TV Awards this year.

The ceremony, which honours the best of British television, will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

Murphy, who is nominated for best actor for his role as gangster Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, will take on Oldman for Slow Horses, Egerton for Black Bird, Chaske Spencer for The English, Martin Freeman for The Responder and Ben Whishaw for This Is Going To Hurt – which also received a nod for best mini-series.

Dark medical comedy This Is Going To Hurt, based on the best-selling book of the same name by Adam Kay, and Liverpool-set thriller The Responder, which won plaudits for its gritty style and narrative, led the nominations this year for TV and craft awards with six apiece.

Meanwhile, the best actress prize will see Kate Winslet, who is nominated for Channel 4 drama I Am Ruth, compete against Imelda Staunton for The Crown, Billie Piper for I Hate Suzie Too, Maxine Peake for Anne, Sarah Lancashire for Julia and Vicky McClure for Without Sin.

The ceremony, billed as the biggest night in the UK television calendar, will see the BBC compete in the live event category, receiving nods for its coverage of the Queen’s state funeral and Party At The Palace during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Paddington Bear’s meeting with the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations is competing for this year’s Memorable Moment Award, alongside the series finale of Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls, in which the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace, and Sir Mo Farah revealing he was illegally trafficked to the UK during a BBC One documentary.

The TV moment of the year also features the scene from Netflix series Stranger Things in which the cast rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, as well as the final roundtable on BBC’s The Traitors and Nick and Charlie’s first kiss in cult Netflix series Heartstopper.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe secured his first Bafta TV nomination, in the male performance in a comedy programme category, for his portrayal of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, the US singer known for his musical parodies, in the Roku biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

A special episode of The Repair Shop, which saw host Jay Blades meet the King before his accession to the throne, is also tapped for a daytime award, alongside ITV game show The Chase and Scam Interceptors on BBC One.

Claudia Winkleman is up for an entertainment performance award as host of BBC One’s hit mystery show The Traitors, with the programme also recognised in the reality and constructed factual category, alongside Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams on the same channel.

Good Morning Britain on ITV is nominated in the news coverage category for presenter Susanna Reid’s interview with Boris Johnson.

During the ceremony, historian and broadcaster David Olusoga will receive the Bafta Special Award during the ceremony, for being a “trailblazer” in the TV industry during his three-decade career and “expanding the diversity of stories told”.

Meera Syal
Meera Syal will receive the Bafta Fellowship (BBC/PA)

Meanwhile, comedian, actress, playwright and author Meera Syal, known for comedy shows Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars At No 42 which saw British Asian actors in prominent roles, will receive a Bafta Fellowship – the highest accolade the awards organisation can give.

During the ceremony, Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi will give his first televised performance of his new chart-topping single Wish You The Best and Jax Jones is also set to take to the stage.

Viewers can tune into RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage and radio DJ Clara Amfo live from the star-studded red carpet on Bafta’s YouTube channel.

The Bafta Television Awards with P&O Cruises will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday at 7pm.

