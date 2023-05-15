Lorraine Kelly announces her debut novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly announces her debut novel

By Press Association
Lorraine Kelly has announced her debut fiction novel (Ian West/PA)
Lorraine Kelly has announced her debut novel, which is due to be published next year.

The ITV presenter, 63, said she had always wanted to write fiction and had felt that it was now the “right time” to do so.

Titled The Island Swimmer, the book is due to be published on February 15 2024, by Orion Publishing.

Kelly shared the news in a video announcement on Monday.

“I’m really delighted to share with you the news of my debut novel,” she said.

“I’ve had such a brilliant time doing this. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do. I always wanted to write fiction.

“And I just felt that this was the right time.”

The Island Swimmer tells the story of Evie, a woman who returns to Orkney after years away and struggles to reconnect with her family and community.

She finds herself taken in by a group of cold-water swimmers, a pastime that Kelly enjoys.

“I wanted to bring my passion for that to the story as well, and really hope that you enjoy reading the book as much as I enjoyed writing it,” she said.

Kelly said the novel was inspired by her love of the Orkney Islands, which is “very much at the heart of the story”.

The Island Swimmer is available for pre-order online now.

