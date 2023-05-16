‘Harder and harder’ to get audiences watching main channel, says ITV drama boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

‘Harder and harder’ to get audiences watching main channel, says ITV drama boss

By Press Association
Head of drama at ITV Polly Hill was speaking at the Wales Screen Summit (Ian West/PA)
Head of drama at ITV Polly Hill was speaking at the Wales Screen Summit (Ian West/PA)

The head of drama at ITV has said it is becoming “harder and harder” to get audiences to watch the broadcaster’s main channel, where programmes have to “cut broad”.

Polly Hill said that its linear channels were “not going anywhere” but that audiences did not want to “look at the schedule in that way”, as she explained more about how the broadcaster saw its new streaming platform ITVX.

Speaking at the Wales Screen Summit, Ms Hill said: “We’re not deliberately trying to make something niche just because we’ve got (a) different platform, we’re trying to still stay big.

“The way (I see it) in drama is on ITV main channel, you have to cut broad, you have to try and get everybody to watch it in a way that’s proving harder and harder because that’s not how everyone watches television.

“But on ITVX, we can make shows that might not be for everyone, as long as we think the audience for the people who want to watch it is big enough.

“So you know, if that’s not your kind of show, that’s fine but we hope that there’s enough of an audience where that it is for them.

“You know, if we did a sci-fi show, which I know there’s a lot of talk about, because we would never have made that sort of show probably on the main channel.

“We might never make a sci-fi show but if we think there’s a big audience for it, if we found the right show for it, then we could do it because we would think that there was a big enough audience to cut through.”

The broadcaster was trying to make ITVX, which launched at the end of last year, “feel more different” to the linear channels, Ms Hill said.

The platform has already seen a raft of commissions including Russell T Davies’s Nolly, starring Helena Bonham Carter, and drama Litvinenko, starring David Tennant.

Ms Hill added: “So it really is genuinely (about) the future of ITV … how do we keep evolving within the very clear remit of what we are, which is populist to mainstream.”

She also said the broadcaster wanted to “work out” what ITVX was going to become and that in a year’s time it “might be clearer” what the streaming platform would be there to do.

Ms Hill added: “It’s going to evolve and shift and change, as we make more shows and as we learn, because it’s only about trying to make content for the audience and that audience is just watching stuff, as I said, watching different stuff in a different way, and we want to be part of it.”

