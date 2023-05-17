‘I was silent and almost catatonic’ – Denise Welch talks about depression signs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘I was silent and almost catatonic’ – Denise Welch talks about depression signs

By Press Association
Denise Welch has been open previously about living with her condition for more than 30 years (Ian West/PA)
Denise Welch has been open previously about living with her condition for more than 30 years (Ian West/PA)

Denise Welch has said when she has episodes of depression she goes “silent” and this can make her become “almost catatonic” as she warned people about the signs to look for when someone is struggling.

The Loose Women star – who is also an actress known for her soap roles in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks – has been open previously about living with her condition for more than 30 years.

Welch spoke to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday during Mental Health Awareness Week to explain how people with depression can be supported by their loved ones.

The 64-year-old said: “It’s good to talk, of course it is, but this is more for the people who love and live with those people.

“Often with depression, you can’t talk, you go silent is what happens to me, so people ought to look out for when there are those changes in behaviour, when someone who is normally very chatty and very sociable and very outgoing, suddenly withdraws, those are big signs.”

“When I had it, there was nowhere really to go for help. That’s why I was sort of a lone wolf talking about it.”

Welch, who is an ambassador for mental health charity Mind, added that there are local support services available if you cannot access NHS help.

She said: “What happens is that sometimes if you’re in a deep depression, which I’ve been in many times…, although thankfully since 2019 I haven’t had a serious episode, but it has made me almost catatonic.

“And once the depression was so thick, it was almost like I had a Bell’s palsy… under those circumstances if someone had said to me go for a walk, I wouldn’t have been able to.”

Bell’s palsy is a condition which causes temporary weakness or lack of movement affecting one side of the face, according to the NHS.

Welch also said: “I’ve never ever understood that, never understood the stigma just because it’s more invisible.

There are many physical illnesses that you can’t see, but they seem to garner much more empathy and sympathy and of course… there are many media figures… who don’t (want to) help us as well. So I think it’s important that we ought to really support everybody.”

Welch recalled one of her first “terrifying” episodes of post-natal depression after giving birth to The 1975 singer Matty Healy and said the pop band’s song She Lays Down is based on her struggles.

She said: “I started to get this increasing feeling of unreality and within 24 hours of that my mum found me trying to crawl out of a window of the flat. I’d lost all sense of reality.”

