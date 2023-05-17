Rose Ayling-Ellis to use lip-reading skills to fight crime in new ITV drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rose Ayling-Ellis to use lip-reading skills to fight crime in new ITV drama

By Press Association
Rose Ayling-Ellis will play a character recruited by police to use her lip-reading skills to uncover the conservations of criminals in a new ITV drama (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Rose Ayling-Ellis is to play a character recruited by police to use her lip-reading skills to uncover the conversations of criminals in a new ITV drama.

The 28-year-old actress, who is known for her role in long-running soap EastEnders, was the first deaf contestant to take part in Strictly Come Dancing and she went on to lift the glitterball trophy.

Ayling-Ellis, who competed on the celebrity dance show with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice in 2021, will now star in new crime drama Code Of Silence.

She said: “When I first read Catherine Moulton’s script it was obvious that her first-hand experiences and understanding has enabled her to write a truly authentic character and I knew I had to be a part of this project.

“I am so delighted ITV are as excited as we are to bring this to life and I can’t wait to get to started.”

Ayling-Ellis will play a deaf catering worker, called Alison Woods, who to make ends meet works in both a police canteen and a local bar and cares for her deaf mother.

Woods then becomes key to a police investigation when she translates a criminal gang’s conversations as she finds herself drawn to one of the main suspects, the announcement said.

Writer Moulton, who has worked on Baptiste and Then You Run, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to combine my love of tense, twisty thrillers with my experience of lip reading and hearing loss, and all in a show for ITV.

“I can’t imagine a more perfect Alison than Rose and I will do my best to make sure the story keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.”

The six-part thriller is executively produced by Tom Leggett and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen alongside Moulton.

The drama will premiere on ITV and will be available on ITVX.

