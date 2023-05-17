First-look images of new ITVX series sees Iain De Caestecker as Arthur Pendragon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First-look images of new ITVX series sees Iain De Caestecker as Arthur Pendragon

By Press Association
Actor Iain De Caestecker can be seen embodying Arthur Pendragon in first-look images for the new series (Simon Ridgway/ITVX/PA)
Actor Iain De Caestecker can be seen embodying Arthur Pendragon in first-look images for a new series which retells the Arthurian legend.

Upcoming ITVX series The Winter King is based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles and will premiere on the streaming platform later this year.

Set in the fifth century in a land filled with warring factions and tribes, the series follows outcast Pendragon as he becomes warrior leader King Arthur.

(Simon Ridgway/ITVX)

Scottish actor De Caestecker, known for his role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., stars as Pendragon while Nathaniel Martello-White will play legendary Arthurian figure Merlin.

Newly-released images show De Caestecker as Arthur looking weary and beaten alongside Martello-White’s Merlin, dressed in a light-coloured tunic.

Another picture sees Arthur don a cloak with a fur-lined hood as he meets his future wife Guinevere, played by Jordan Alexandra.

Eddie Marsan, who featured in the 2008 comedy Happy-Go-Lucky, has been cast as High King Uther and is pictured donning blue robes and long hair.

Arthur and Uther (Simon Ridgway/ITVX)

Other cast members include Daniel Ings as Owain, Ellie James as Nimue, Stuart Campbell as Derfel, Valene Kane as Morgan and Simon Merrells as Gundleus.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television-owned Bad Wolf, which has produced three seasons of His Dark Materials, the series was shot in locations across Wales and the West Country.

Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore adapted Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles to create the series, with both acting as executive producers on the show.

