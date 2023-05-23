Bear Grylls linked to ‘inspirational’ king on Who Do You Think You Are?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bear Grylls linked to ‘inspirational’ king on Who Do You Think You Are?

By Press Association
Bear Grylls explores his family history in Who Do You Think You Are? (Ian West/PA)
Bear Grylls explores his family history in Who Do You Think You Are? (Ian West/PA)

Adventurer Bear Grylls has said it was “epic” to learn he is related to Robert the Bruce while filming Who Do You Think You Are?

Grylls travelled to Scotland to find out about the royal connection, explaining that he did it for his mother, who “had hoped” they were related to royalty.

Talking to Radio Times about his appearance in the latest series of the BBC ancestry show, Grylls said: “My mother has always really wanted me to do it, because she had hoped we were related to someone royal.

“She’s now 82 and my sister took me to one side and said, ‘Mate, you have to do it’.”

Bear Grylls and his wife Shara Grylls
Bear Grylls and his wife Shara Grylls (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He went on: “I have always loved Scotland, it’s where I met my wife Shara.

“As soon as I was told we were going to Scotland I thought that was awesome, because it’s where my heart has always been.”

Robert the Bruce was the Scottish king who defeated Edward II at the battle of Bannockburn in 1314, and Grylls described him as “a clansman who rewrote the rules of conventional soldiering”.

“He was an inspirational leader who spent time in the great outdoors, he came back transformed and renewed,” he said.

“It was epic for me to follow that, and to understand a connecting spirit through our lives.”

Grylls also discovers that he is related to Archibald Campbell, first Marquess of Argyll, who was beheaded in 1661 for supporting Oliver Cromwell.

Campbell resisted religious changes that had been brought in by Charles I, and his life was brought to an end when he faced “The Scottish Maiden” – an early form of guillotine.

It had taken some persuading for Grylls to get on board with the show, which he had been turning down for more than a decade.

He told Radio Times: “I just didn’t want to do it.

“I don’t like doing TV and I didn’t have an aspiration to do the show.”

He said he has always struggled with doing TV, but has often found strength and resilience in pushing through.

He said: “You can be good at something and still struggle.

Bear Grylls on the cover of Radio Times
Bear Grylls in the latest edition of Radio Times, talking about his royal roots (Radio Times)

“I used to get annoyed about the fact that I found it difficult, but now I believe a sort of natural tension is quite good.”

Having finished the filming, Grylls now thinks that the show was “made for me”.

He said: “All of it now makes sense, seeing people who took the road less trodden, who never gave up, people who valued Scouting, and family.”

The new episode, on June 15 on BBC One, will look at his Army and Scouting links, as well as his royal connections.

The full Bear Grylls interview can be read in the next issue of Radio Times, on sale now.

