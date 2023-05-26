Dame Esther Rantzen reveals lung cancer diagnosis has moved to stage four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Esther Rantzen reveals lung cancer diagnosis has moved to stage four

By Press Association
Dame Esther Rantzen (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dame Esther Rantzen (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed that her lung cancer has progressed to stage four.

The 82-year-old broadcaster, known for presenting BBC series That’s Life! and founding charities such as Childline, confirmed in January that her lung cancer had spread.

Dame Esther said at the time she “decided not to keep this secret any more because I find it difficult to skulk around various hospitals wearing an unconvincing disguise” and is “remaining optimistic”.

In Friday’s The Mirror, she said “nobody knows” if the new medication she is trying is working and a scan “will reveal one way or another”.

Dame Esther said: “My diagnosis of stage four lung cancer made me realise how very lucky I’ve been in my life, working with Childline and the Silver Line, and meeting so many fascinating and inspiring people, and especially lucky to have spent 21 years working as producer/presenter of That’s Life!

“I’m not good at regrets. What I treasure most are the fantastic friendships I have made thanks to That’s Life! during the last 50 years, the people I met and the team who worked so hard, and laughed so hard, together for so long.”

According to Cancer Research UK, stage four is when the cancer has spread from where it started to another body organ and is also called secondary or metastatic cancer.

The trailblazer for female broadcasters, who became a household name at the BBC, was speaking as she marked the 50th anniversary of the launch of That’s Life! on Friday.

The programme featuring a mix of investigations, topical issues and entertainment aired from 1973 to 1994.

Esther Rantzen lung cancer diagnosis
Dame Esther said she is ‘not good at regrets’ (Esther Rantzen/PA)

Dame Esther founded children’s charity Childline, which she established in 1986, in addition to her success as a journalist and broadcaster.

In 2006, the charity – which offers counselling and support for children and young people in the UK up until the age of 19 – became part of the The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

In addition, Dame Esther also set up The Silver Line in 2013, a charity which supports elderly people in the UK who are battling loneliness.

She was made a DBE in 2015 for services to children and older people due to her charity work.

