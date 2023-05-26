Escape To The Chateau’s Dick and Angel confirm they ‘parted ways with Channel 4’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Escape To The Chateau’s Dick and Angel confirm they ‘parted ways with Channel 4’

By Press Association
Dick and Angel Strawbridge outside their chateau (PA)
Dick and Angel Strawbridge outside their chateau (PA)

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have confirmed they have “parted ways” with Channel 4 after seven years of the hugely popular television series Escape To The Chateau.

The couple found fame documenting their challenging journey renovating and transforming the dilapidated 19th century Chateau de la Motte Husson in France into a family home and wedding venue, where they live with their children, Arthur and Dorothy.

In 2015, they traded their two-bedroom flat in Essex to move to France, paying £280,000 for the 45-room property and endless grounds, before turning it into a hugely successful enterprise.

Confirming they will not be starring in any more series of Escape To The Chateau, the couple shared a collage of pictures from their time on the programme, thanking fans for “inviting us into your living room”.

The statement on Instagram continued: “It was a Strawbridge Family decision early last year to conclude Escape To The Chateau, but we have loved every moment and, despite the many challenges, we refused to give up on our dream, and in doing so have filled the chateau with love and laughter, and, most importantly, have created the most wonderful home for our family.”

The couple also referred to reports that their exit from Channel 4 was amid claims of clashes on set between the pair and production staff.

Dorothy, Dick, Angel and Arthur (Ian Wallace/PA)
Dorothy, Dick, Angel and Arthur Strawbridge (Ian Wallace/PA)

“We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline,” a statement said.

It continued: “There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

“We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape To The Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years.

“The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support.”

In a statement, a spokesman for Channel 4 said it is taking an “active role in challenging unacceptable behaviour in our industry”.

It added: “Following a review of our processes in 2021 we have made it easier to raise complaints both formally and informally.

“We require all our production partners to follow our Supplier Code of Conduct and when concerns are raised with us, they will be taken seriously and action will happen to ensure they are investigated and addressed appropriately.

“There is always more to do and alongside our suppliers we are committed to building safe, inclusive and professional working environments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks