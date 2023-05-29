Eamonn Holmes alleges ‘total cover-up’ at ITV over Phillip Schofield affair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eamonn Holmes alleges ‘total cover-up’ at ITV over Phillip Schofield affair

By Press Association
Left to right, Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Left to right, Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Eamonn Holmes has alleged that there was a “total cover-up” on ITV’s This Morning show over Phillip Schofield’s affair with a young male colleague.

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair.

Following Schofield’s resignation, some former This Morning employees have come out to criticise the broadcaster.

The show’s former resident doctor, Dr Ranj Singh, hit out at the daytime show’s “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

Holmes, who previously presented This Morning on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford, spoke about the affair on Dan Wootton’s GB News show on Monday.

He alleged that “those in authority” had to have known what was going on.

“It’s a total cover-up,” he said.

“Those in authority had to know what was going on and they thought they would dodge a bullet with this.

“Which they do, and they do constantly, because with Schofield talking about those who speak out against him, namely me, Amanda Holden and you (Dan Wootton), you’ll be included in the toxicity that goes on. Dr Ranj, of course, as well.

“And you simply sit there and think ‘No mate, you’ve had it all your way for too long’.”

On Saturday, ITV said that it had investigated the rumours in early 2020, but Schofield “categorically” denied that it was true.

“Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated,” a spokesperson for the broadcaster said.

Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

In an Instagram post earlier on Monday, Schofield hit back at the critics, saying that there was “no toxicity” on This Morning.

He added: “I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.”

Referring to those comments, Holmes instead accused Schofield of “toxicity”.

“I think that Phillip is absolutely right about toxicity,” he said.

“But my friend, the toxicity is not with me, Dan Wootton, or anyone else, the toxicity is with you.”

Dr Ranj Singh
Dr Ranj Singh (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He added that Schofield “created an atmosphere” on This Morning “where people hated him”.

He said: “This nonsense that he wrote today about toxicity, about how (This Morning) is a happy place or whatever, holy God, what planet does this man live on?

“He created an atmosphere where people hated him.

“People would avoid him in the corridor. He didn’t look at anybody, didn’t know anybody’s name.

“Holly doesn’t know people’s names either. This is legendary within the production team, how distant they are, and how they just don’t care.”

Asked after a trailer for the interview had aired but before it had been played out in full at around 10.30pm, a spokesman for Schofield said: “Phillip has no comment.”

ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment refused to answer questions about Schofield after being pursued on the street by a GB News producer.

In a segment broadcast on Dan Wootton’s GB News show on Monday, producer Ben Leo tracked down ITV’s Kevin Lygo and asked him if there was a “cover-up” of Schofield’s affair with a young male colleague at the station.

He also asked Mr Lygo if he “protected” Schofield.

Mr Lygo walked away from the producer, telling him: “We really have no more to say.”

ITV has been approached for comment.

