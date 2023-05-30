Derry Girls writer and former rugby star join university leadership programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derry Girls writer and former rugby star join university leadership programme

By Press Association
Lisa McGee is taking part in a university leadership programme (Ian West/PA)
The author of Derry Girls, the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, a rugby star and a top business executive are set to inspire the next generation of leaders as part of a university project.

Lisa McGee, Jayne Brady, Tommy Bowe and Sarah Friar are set to play a key role in a new leadership programme run by Ulster University.

The 25@25 Leadership Programme will see nine one-day sessions run over the course of a year as well as the opportunity for a trip to a US university.

Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Dr Jayne Brady (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms McGee was both the creator and screenwriter of the Bafta-winning Derry Girls series, Ms Brady last year became the first woman to head up Northern Ireland’s civil service, Mr Bowe is well-known both as a former Irish rugby international and now TV presenter while Ms Friar is the CEO of technology firm Nextdoor.

The programme is designed to work around those who are working or studying, and will include nine one-day sessions over the year.

Participants also will have the opportunity to undertake a week-long residential at Babson College in Boston in the US.

Ulster University Provost Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan described the programme as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

“Ulster University is beyond delighted to announce these four exceptional leaders are joining 25@25 to share their own unique leadership experiences and demonstrate a range of leadership styles and approaches,” she said.

“Our cohort of aspiring leaders will receive invaluable insights into the world of leadership and have the opportunity to learn from these experts in developing into the leaders they aspire to be.

“The programme is fully-funded and we encourage applications from anyone who has graduated from Ulster University since 2013, or will be graduating this summer, living and working in Northern Ireland, in any sector.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime development opportunity for anyone keen on expanding their experiences, growing their leadership capacity and building a long-lasting network.”

The programme is part of Ulster University’s plan to mark 25 years since the signing of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

The deadline for applications is 12pm on Monday June 5.

