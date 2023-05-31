Holly Willoughby ‘has nothing to hide’ and will return to This Morning next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holly Willoughby ‘has nothing to hide’ and will return to This Morning next week

By Press Association
Holly Willoughby will return to the This Morning sofa next week (Yui Mok/PA)
Holly Willoughby will return to the This Morning sofa next week (Yui Mok/PA)

Holly Willoughby will return to present This Morning next week and “carry on like the professional she is”.

She is due to return to the show on Monday June 5 after the half-term break, having taken an early holiday after news of Phillip Schofield’s departure emerged.

Schofield 61, resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

On Wednesday, a source told The Sun of Willoughby: “She has made it clear she was one of the people Phil lied to and she has nothing to hide.

“She will return to This Morning as planned on Monday and carry on like the professional she is.

“Holly has been affected by Phil’s actions and it has been very difficult. She is devoted to This Morning, however, and will continue to do the best job she can for them.”

On Saturday, Willoughby wrote on Instagram that it had “taken time to process yesterday’s news” following Schofield’s statement, adding: “When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Willoughby’s return comes as This Morning has been plagued by allegations of “toxicity” since Schofield’s exit, with Eamonn Holmes alleging there was a “total cover-up” over the Schofield affair.

The show’s former resident doctor, Dr Ranj Singh, also hit out at the show’s “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

ITV bosses are expected to appear before MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, where the issue of Schofield’s conduct could be raised.

The session is expected to focus on scrutiny of the forthcoming Media Bill, with SNP MP John Nicolson – a committee member – writing on Twitter: “The issues erupting around ITV have been a cause for concern.

“I look forward to getting some answers from ITV bosses.”

Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV’s chief executive, could be among those to face questioning next week from MPs, The Times reports.

Prince’s Trust Awards
Holly Willoughby (PA)

Schofield’s relationship took place while the TV star was still married to wife Stephanie Lowe and before he came out publicly as gay.

In an Instagram post earlier on Monday, Schofield hit back at critics, saying that there was “no toxicity” on This Morning.

Referring to those comments, Holmes, who previously presented ITV’s flagship daytime show on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford, instead accused Schofield of “toxicity” adding: “But, my friend, the toxicity is not with me, Dan Wootton or anyone else. The toxicity is with you.”

On Tuesday, the Prince’s Trust charity dropped Schofield as an ambassador, saying it is “no longer appropriate” to work with him.

A Prince’s Trust spokesperson said: “In light of Phillip’s recent admissions, we have agreed with him that it is no longer appropriate to work together.”

Schofield is in a group photo that is still on the charity’s website and features the King and other celebrity ambassadors.

ITV also said it was “deeply disappointed” by his “admissions of deceit” but it had not found “any evidence beyond hearsay and rumour” about the relationship in its own investigation.

On Saturday, a spokesperson said: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours, as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

When This Morning aired on Monday, hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond and contributor Gyles Brandreth appeared to defend the show from the toxicity allegations.

Schofield had presented This Morning since 2002, with Willoughby joining the programme in 2009.

The pair’s friendly relationship and informal nature on the programme resulted in viral segments and industry recognition, including multiple National Television Awards.

