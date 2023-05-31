Peter Andre makes presenting debut on GB News

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Peter Andre makes presenting debut on GB News

By Press Association
Peter Andre (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Peter Andre (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Peter Andre has made his presenting debut on the GB News breakfast show.

The singer swapped his microphone for an autocue on Wednesday to present the top news stories of the day alongside co-host Ellie Costello.

The 50-year-old weighed in on debates including the “scandal” surrounding former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield and his affair with a “much younger” ITV colleague.

While interviewing a publicity coach, Andre said: “ITV have been very much at the forefront of promoting ‘be kind’ and this seems to be a big question mark around the mental health of the young lover.”

He also reacted to the Government refusing to provide WhatsApp messages as evidence in the Covid inquiry.

Andre told a political commentator on the show: “Obviously there has been a lot of leaks to journalists so the question is, should the prime minister have an element of privacy in regards to the WhatsApp messages?

“He is in a position of authority so it’s very questionable.”

There were calls on social media for Andre to be made a permeant fixture after the broadcast.

The Mysterious Girl singer first announced he would be appearing on the show during a video shared to Twitter.

He said: “I’m going to be hosting the GB News breakfast show with the lovely Ellie Costello tomorrow and Thursday from 6am to 9.30am.

“I’m going to be sharing my views on what is going on in the world and I’d love to hear from you too so please get in touch with me and the team…See you bright and early.”

Andre appeared in the ITV reality series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, losing to former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, who became the first queen of the jungle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]