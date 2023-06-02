BBC journalists express vote of no confidence in senior leadership team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC journalists express vote of no confidence in senior leadership team

By Press Association
NUJ members at the BBC in England are due to go on strike next week on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 June (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than 90% of BBC journalists working across local television, online and radio have expressed a vote of no confidence in the broadcaster’s senior leadership.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) surveyed members in May, with results showing that 93% no longer had confidence in the senior leadership team.

It comes amid an ongoing dispute between the NUJ and the BBC over changes to jobs and local radio programmes.

NUJ members in England are due to go on strike next week on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 June, over the dispute.

The union has said some concessions were made in talks brokered by the conciliation service Acas but had not gone far enough.

Paul Siegert, national broadcasting organiser, said: “Members have shared their disappointment over the treatment of colleagues who have had to re-apply for their jobs.

“Results of the vote indicate the strength of feeling among journalists, alongside frustrations about the BBC’s handling of the dispute.

“Members want to avoid strike action and remain doing the jobs they love. It’s for this reason, the NUJ is urging the BBC to reconsider its plans that will leave a lasting impact on local radio.”

Dame Elan Closs Stephens appointed acting chair of the BBC
Dame Elan Closs Stephens will step into the interim position of BBC chairwoman following the departure of Richard Sharp last month (PA)

The findings from the NUJ come as the corporation announced a new acting chairwoman on Friday.

Dame Elan Closs Stephens will step into the interim position following the departure of Richard Sharp last month.

Mr Sharp resigned after publication of a report which found he broke the rules by failing to disclose that he played a role in getting then-prime minister Boris Johnson an £800,000 loan guarantee.

Dame Elan has been a member of the BBC’s governing body since 2010, serving then as the member for Wales when it was the BBC Trust.

