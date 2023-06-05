Love Island returns with new batch of contestants for 10th season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Island returns with new batch of contestants for 10th season

By Press Association
The new batch of Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)
The new batch of Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)

Love Island is returning with a batch of new contestants set to make their dramatic entrance into the villa in Majorca on Monday.

The 10th series of the ITV dating show will see broadcaster Maya Jama present her first eight-week summer series after taking over from Laura Whitmore for the last winter series in South Africa.

Among the contestants is 24-year-old Tyrique Hyde, a semi-professional footballer from Essex, who is deaf in one ear, musical theatre performer Molly Marsh, 21, from Doncaster, and 23-year-old model Ella Thomas, from Glasgow, who has appeared in a Burna Boy music video.

They will be joined by Jess Harding, 22, an aesthetics practitioner from London, estate agent Catherine Agbaje, 22, from Dublin, and gas engineer Mitchel Taylor, 26, from Sheffield.

Completing the line-up are Mehdi Edno, 26, from Bordeaux in France, beautician Ruchee Gurung, 24, from Sutton, Surrey, business development executive George Fensom, 24, from Bedford, and business owner Andre Furtado, 21, from Dudley.

Ahead of the first episode, fans were given the chance to vote on the Love Island app for which contestants will be paired up, with the results expected to be revealed during Monday evening’s episode.

ITV recently confirmed that contestants will have to disable their social media accounts while on the show to protect both them and their families – a policy which was introduced during the last winter series.

As part of the broadcaster’s duty of care policies, islanders will again complete video training and guidance across a range of topics including “mutually respectful behaviour in relationships” after the last summer series prompted thousands of complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Many of the complaints related to “alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour” by some islanders, although they were not upheld.

Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack, who was a finalist on the show last year, are joining as regular panellists on Love Island’s Aftersun programme.

The show has once again partnered with eBay as its series sponsor to help “fight against fast fashion” by stocking the islanders’ wardrobe with pre-loved clothing from the site.

In addition, this year features an “eBay chute” which will allow the contestants to return their clothes so they can be relisted on the website.

The bathrooms also boast a message from the breast cancer charity CoppaFeel reminding them to check their chest for lumps and bumps which could be a sign of the disease.

– Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday June 5.

