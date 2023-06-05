Love Island shakes up launch with girls dared to be truthful and bombshell entry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Island shakes up launch with girls dared to be truthful and bombshell entry

By Press Association
The new batch of Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)
Love Island kept the new batch of contestants on their toes as it returned for its 10th series by revealing the first bombshell who will have the power to break up the freshly paired up couples.

Monday’s launch episode saw a number of dramatic twists, with the new islanders firstly left confused as the boys and girls arrived at the same time and the public had already voted for who they wanted to see coupled up initially.

Later in the evening as the new pairings were getting to know each other, the contestants were given another surprise as the girls were dared to reveal if they were unhappy with their partner – with two stepping forward.

Beautician Ruchee Gurung, 24, from Sutton, Surrey, and Jess Harding, 22, an aesthetics practitioner from London, were the first islanders to make their entrance, and were shocked when they were joined by gas engineer Mitchel Taylor, 26, from Sheffield.

Model Ella Thomas, 23, from Glasgow, and business owner Andre Furtado, 21, from Dudley but born in Portugal, were next in the villa.

The contestants’ confusion was eased by host Maya Jama, who broke the news: “None of you guys will be coupling up with each other as that decision has already been made by the public.”

Jess was the first to be matched up, with business development executive George Fensom, 24, from Bedford, who admitted he was “very happy” as she was his “type on paper”.

However, Jess later admitted she was more interested in “bad boy” types and said she was planning to get to know everyone initially.

There were also mixed feelings between communications manager Mehdi Edno, 26, from Bordeaux in France, after he was paired up with Ruchee.

Mehdi told her he “really liked her vibe and qualities” while Ruchee later admitted in the beach hut that he was not her type but said he was growing on her.

Musical theatre performer Molly Marsh, 21, from Doncaster, and Mitchel had more luck as they immediately seemed to hit it off, with them both confessing that they were each other’s top picks.

As they got to know each other in private, Mitchel did not hold back on the flirtation as he told her his type, saying: “I’m really picky, for starters the name has got to be Molly.”

Estate agent Catherine Agbaje, 22, from Dublin, and Andre also both revealed they were initially drawn to each other.

However, when semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde and Ella were first paired up, things got awkward at the beginning as she told him they had previously met on a night out in London, to which he said he did not remember her.

They later revisited the discussion in private where Tyrique said he did recall meeting her, putting his lack of recognition down to her hair now being a different colour.

Later in the evening, the islanders got honest with each other as they played a game of beer bong which saw them confess their true feelings.

Mitchel had to kiss the islanders he fancied the most which saw him pick his partner Molly as well as Jess and Ella.

Tyrique voted for Andre as his biggest competition while Molly picked Jess after the aesthetics practitioner kissed her partner Mitchel as she felt he was most likely “boyfriend material”.

Ruchee got honest as she did not choose her partner Mehdi when she had to kiss who she would most like to share a bed with, instead choosing Tyrique and Andre.

In the midst of the game, Jama dramatically entered to offer the girls the “ultimate dare” by allowing them to confess if they were not convinced about their partner.

Jess took the leap as she “didn’t feel there was a connection”, while Ruchee stepped forward as she did not feel attracted to Mehdi.

To further raise tensions, Jama announced a new bombshell would be joining them – personal trainer and basketball player Zachariah Noble, 25, from south-east London.

The host revealed: “Zachariah, in 24 hours the power will be in your hands.

“You’ll get to steal any one of these girls in front of you, not just the girls who have stepped forward. And that will leave one boy single and vulnerable.”

Ahead of going into the villa, when he was asked why someone should date him, he said: “I’d just shout out ‘What else do you need, babe?’ I’m pretty tall and I’m confident in myself. In this day and age I think being genuine is rare and I’m very genuine. What you see is what you get.”

The new series will see Jama present her first eight-week summer season after taking over from Laura Whitmore for the last winter series in South Africa.

Love Island continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

