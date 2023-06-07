Local TV services to stay on air until 2034 under new Government proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Local TV services to stay on air until 2034 under new Government proposals

By Press Association
John Whittingdale (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
John Whittingdale (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Local television services across the country will remain on air until 2034, under new proposals set out by the Government.

All 34 of the UK’s local TV stations will have their licenses renewed, subject to a review of individual future plans.

Plans set out by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will allow media regulator Ofcom to review each station’s plans to continue meeting the needs of local audiences.

The current licenses are currently due to expire in 2025.

Launched in 2013, local TV services are accessible to 15 million people and are required to show a number of hours of local programming each day.

“While recognising the challenges they have faced, particularly during the pandemic, the Government believes that local TV services continue to play a role in the wider broadcasting ecosystem,” the DCMS said.

“Many services, such as Notts TV in Nottingham and KMTV in Kent, also boost local journalism through training programmes provided in production, news reporting and technical roles, which enable students to gain hands-on experience.”

The DCMS has also published a consultation inviting views on the opportunities and challenges faced in the sector “in recognition” of the struggle faced by the outlets.

The consultation is designed to ensure the sector can “continue to serve audiences and be sustainable in the long term”, the DCMS said.

Media minister John Whittingdale said: “Local TV stations from Belfast to Birmingham help to support local journalism, drive the creative economy and foster pride in communities.

“We want to see this continue, so we’ve set out plans for Ofcom to review all services to ensure they’re well positioned to continue serving local audiences with trusted and distinctive content for years to come.”

Ofcom will review each station’s proposals for the decade ahead to ensure they can maintain their current service and continue making distinctive shows which meet the needs of the local area.

If the plans are approved by the regulator, services will be allowed to continue broadcasting until 2034 and retain several benefits, including a prominent position in electronic TV guides.

Should current providers choose not to renew their licence, or Ofcom decides not to approve a renewal, Ofcom will move to a competitive relicensing process.

