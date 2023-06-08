Council probes traveller status of applicants in Martin Clunes planning row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council probes traveller status of applicants in Martin Clunes planning row

By Press Association
Martin Clunes opposes plans for a permanent travellers’ site next to his home (PA)
A council considering plans submitted for a permanent travellers’ site next to the home of actor Martin Clunes have delayed the decision again as it investigates whether the applicants can be considered as travellers.

The Doc Martin star and other villagers in Beaminster, Dorset, are objecting to the plans by Theo Langton and Ruth McGill.

The couple, who have lived in a 45ft by 16ft mobile home on land they own at Meerhay for 25 years, have applied for planning permission to continue living there permanently.

Planning officers at Dorset Council recommended to councillors on the area planning committee that the application should be granted at a meeting in April.

But after a last-minute letter was submitted before this meeting by lawyers representing Mr Clunes, the decision has been delayed again after it had been expected to be heard at a meeting later this month.

In the letter submitted to the council by Mr Clunes’ solicitors, Kitson Trotman, they argue the applicants do not fit within the definition of “travellers” and approving the plans for the permanent site would set a “harmful precedent”.

A council spokeswoman said: “We received a challenge to the applicants’ status as travellers. We are gathering further evidence due to this challenge.

“We don’t have a date for the committee to consider this application. It is very unlikely that it will be July and the next meeting of the Southern and Western Committee after this is September.”

In a letter submitted to the authority by the Friends, Families and Travellers charity, casework co-ordinator Angela Barnett wrote that the applicants did classify as travellers.

She wrote: “I agree with the planning inspector’s decision that the applicants do meet the definition of Traveller for planning purposes.

“I would be grateful if you could accept this letter in support of the applicants’ Traveller status.”

The 61-year-old Men Behaving Badly star and his wife Philippa, along with several neighbours, also say the proposals would intensify the existing travellers’ site and affect an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

They also object to the lack of amenities on the site, such as electricity, water and sewage.

Planning officers at the council have previously recommended that the plans are approved, stating: “Given the ongoing policy and research background of lack of available site options, coupled with the minimal visual impact on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty it is considered that the use of this site as a permanent base for this traveller family is acceptable.

“It is considered that the scheme is also acceptable in residential amenity terms. The development would also be acceptable in terms of highway safety issues.”

