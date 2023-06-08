Sarah Jessica Parker to appear on West End stage with husband Matthew Broderick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarah Jessica Parker to appear on West End stage with husband Matthew Broderick

By Press Association
Sarah Jessica Parker will appear on stage in London’s West End (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker will follow her husband Matthew Broderick onto the West End stage when she appears in Plaza Suite next year.

The 58-year-old American actress is starring alongside Broderick, known for teen comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, in the play at the Savoy Theatre in London from January 2024.

Neil Simon’s classic play will continue to be directed by Tony Award-winner John Benjamin Hickey when it transfers from Broadway to London.

Broderick, who has won two Tony Awards for his Broadway roles, made his West End debut in 2019 when he starred in The Starry Messenger at Wyndham’s Theatre.

The 82nd Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick arriving at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2009 (Ian West/PA)

The 61-year-old actor and Parker, who have been married since 1997, said goodbye to audiences at New York’s Hudson Theatre in July last year.

They play three different couples in the comedy production.

Broderick has the roles of Sam Nash, Jesse Kiplinger and Roy Hubley; Parker portrays Karen Nash, Muriel Tate and Norma Hubley.

The characters, who appear over three acts, are described as the long-married Karen and Sam; former high school sweethearts Muriel and Jesse; and the mother and father of a bride, Norma and Roy.

Plaza Suite is at the Savoy Theatre from January 15 to March 31 2024.

