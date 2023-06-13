Sophie Morgan hits out at British Airways over treatment of disabled passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Sophie Morgan hits out at British Airways over treatment of disabled passengers

By Press Association
British Airways is not making ‘tangible change quick enough’ over its treatment of disabled passengers, Loose Women star Sophie Morgan said after her wheelchair equipment was damaged on a flight for the second time this year (Steve Parsons/PA)
British Airways is not making 'tangible change quick enough' over its treatment of disabled passengers, Loose Women star Sophie Morgan said after her wheelchair equipment was damaged on a flight for the second time this year (Steve Parsons/PA)

British Airways is not making “tangible change quick enough” over its treatment of disabled passengers, Loose Women star Sophie Morgan said after her wheelchair equipment was damaged on a flight for the second time this year.

The 38-year-old presenter told the PA news agency that “no improvements” have been made since she launched a campaign calling for tougher rules for carriers in relation to mobility devices.

Morgan began the Rights On Flights initiative in February after her wheelchair was damaged beyond use on a British Airways flight from Los Angeles to London’s Heathrow Airport.

Last week she suffered a similar incident as her wheelchair attachment stored in the hold of an aircraft would not work after another flight with the carrier on the same route.

“The most likely cause is it being incorrectly handled,” said Morgan, who has also presented Crufts, the Paralympics, The One Show and Dispatches.

Sophie Morgan
Sophie Morgan said it is ‘extremely debilitating’ when wheelchair equipment is damaged on a flight (Matt Alexander/PA)

Morgan met British Airways officials on Monday to discuss the airline’s progress in improving its service for disabled passengers and how it looks after their equipment.

She said: “It was encouraging. They’re really aware and they’re just working on every front … to make sure that the system is better.”

This includes analysing aircraft design, staff training, and ground handling operations.

There is “a lot going on” in terms of work towards helping disabled passengers, she said, but added: “I wouldn’t say we’re seeing real-world tangible change quick enough.”

Morgan, who was paralysed from the chest down in a car crash when she was 18, said there is “nothing more frustrating” for a disabled airline passenger than having their mobility device damaged.

“It’s more than just an inconvenience,” she said.

“It is extremely debilitating. It’s unforgivable.

“I think people perhaps don’t quite understand this severity, the damage it does to your life and your ongoing confidence when flying.

“I keep hearing more and more disabled people saying they don’t want to fly anymore.”

A British Airways spokesman said: “We’re really sorry for our customer’s experience and are in direct contact with her to resolve the issue as we investigate what happened.”

