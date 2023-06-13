BBC boss tells MPs there are imbalances of power in ‘strange’ TV industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC boss tells MPs there are imbalances of power in ‘strange’ TV industry

By Press Association
Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC appearing before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC appearing before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

BBC director-general Tim Davie has said “imbalances of power are dangerous and we care about them” as he answered questions from MPs at a parliamentary committee amid the departure of Phillip Schofield from ITV.

Mr Davie and two of the broadcaster’s other executives appeared before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday to answer questions on a wide range of topics, including impartiality and accuracy, funding pressures and progress to address unequal pay.

The director-general was questioned on safeguarding at the BBC following Schofield’s departure from ITV’s This Morning programme after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Mr Davie said “we do have imbalances” in the “strange” TV industry, with top tier talent earning high salaries compared with producers – but confirmed the BBC has a “robust” process to combat safeguarding.

He told committee chair Caroline Dinenage: “I do think from the leadership there is an absolutely clear signal very direct, and this is born from experience.

“I have been personally been through a number of reviews looking at the history of the BBC and I think your concerns are well-placed, which is imbalances of power are dangerous and we care about them.

“The first thing is culturally at the top of the BBC I am very, very direct that that is something I do not want to see at the organisation.

“It’s also about the leadership being very clear that (that) is unacceptable and we do have imbalances and it is a strange industry but not wholly strange where you’ve got people earning… talent salaries versus producers, all of that, this is an environment in which there is power in place.”

Culture Media and Sport Committee
David Jordan, director of editorial policy at the BBC, Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC and Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, appearing before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Mr Davie said the BBC sets a “cultural framework” underpinned with process with the broadcaster spending “a lot of time on BBC values and policies when you sign up to a production”.

He also said he is “confident about the culture of the BBC” when asked during the select committee session about toxicity, amid a debate over the alleged toxicity at ITV’s This Morning following 61-year-old Schofield’s exit.

ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall will appear at a parliamentary committee on Wednesday to answer questions about the broadcaster’s approach to safeguarding and complaint-handling.

Mr Davie also addressed the review of the BBC’s social media guidelines on impartiality after Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker was temporarily taken off air after tweeting a criticism of the language used by the Government to promote its asylum plans, saying it was not dissimilar to that used in 1930s Germany.

The director-general said he will “always regret” that audiences were affected and the broadcaster weren’t able to deliver a full programme.

He also said it is “tough” deciding where to draw the line between social issues and party political issues while conducting a social media review for employees at the corporation.

“We are obviously doing the social media review… It’s been tough in terms of where do you draw the line between social issues and party political issues, tone?” he said.

“I think we want to find the right balance.”

He added it was “not right” to say that everyone across the BBC did not have a right to express a view.

“And I think audiences are smart, they can say, ‘OK this individual has views but they’re presenting a nature programme’.”

BBC director of editorial policy and standards David Jordan and chief content officer Charlotte Moore were also at the regular scrutiny session.

