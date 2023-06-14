ITV boss says allegations of toxicity at This Morning ‘deeply disappoints me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

ITV boss says allegations of toxicity at This Morning ‘deeply disappoints me’

By Press Association
Dame Carolyn McCall addresses the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/PA)
Dame Carolyn McCall addresses the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/PA)

ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall said the broadcaster does not recognise allegations of a toxic culture at This Morning, saying “it deeply disappoints me”.

The chief executive faced questions from MPs alongside ITV managing director Kevin Lygo and general counsel and company secretary Kyla Mullins about former host Phillip Schofield’s exit during Wednesday morning’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee session in Parliament.

Since the 61-year-old’s resignation, This Morning has been plagued with allegations of “toxicity”.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee
Dame Carolyn McCall addresses the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/PA)

Dame Carolyn confirmed the show has had two complaints about bullying or harassment in five years which were “both taken very seriously”, including from the show’s former resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh, who raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

Talking about the allegations, she said: “It deeply disappoints me but we do not recognise that at This Morning, we have tangible evidence to tell you where the vast majority of people at daytime at This Morning are extremely engaged and very motivated.”

She later added: “When you use those words about our culture, we don’t recognise that at our culture, it doesn’t mean we don’t take it seriously.”

MP John Nicholson told the panel he had received many messages from employees past and present at ITV talking about the bullying culture at the broadcaster, with one describing daytime TV as “particularly toxic”.

The chief executive said: “They’re very disappointing to hear. Deeply distressing. I’ve said we’ve had two official complaints, both of them investigated – it does not fill me with anything but sorrow.”

Dame Carolyn also branded comments from This Morning editor Martin Frizell as “foolish” after he referred to aubergines when asked about allegations of a “toxic” work environment on the programme.

“I think Martin has made a mistake, I think he knows he made a mistake, I don’t think he intended to say that. It was a foolish comment; an ill-advised comment, I absolutely agree,” she said.

Dame Carolyn pushed back strongly against allegations that Schofield’s affair was an open secret at ITV as people including Piers Morgan, James Haskell and Kevin Maguire had suggested, the session heard.

Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield is receiving counselling, MPs were told (Ian West/PA)

Dame Carolyn said “we were repeatedly told nothing was happening”, and both men denied it “both formally and informally”, with the younger employee, referred to as Person X, being questioned 12 times.

“There was only hearsay and rumour and speculation… Nobody on the board would have turned a blind eye to something as serious as this,” she said, confirming there is “zero tolerance” for bullying, harassment or abuse of position at ITV.

Talking about those who have speculated the relationship was known about at ITV, Mr Lygo said: “A lot of these people, there is not a lot of them, but they worked as presenters on ITV for a very long time, some of them over 10 years, there was never any complaint from them while they were there. If they wanted anything it was more work please.”

He continued: “It’s not surprising that when they go, they’re suddenly like, ‘Oh it’s awful’ when for a decade or more they were reaping the rewards and enjoying the job and everyone seemed to get on.”

Dame Carolyn told MPs the “imbalance of power, the imbalance of dynamics” made the relationship between Schofield and Person X “deeply inappropriate”, and ITV would have taken action, but no evidence of the relationship appeared during on-going reviews with “categorical denials” made until the day Schofield admitted the relationship and apologised.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee
Dame Carolyn McCall (House of Commons/PA)

She also said if evidence had emerged about the relationship in the workplace “we would have acted very swiftly”.

“It was inappropriate to have a relationship with someone so junior in daytime,” she added.

It comes after Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague on the show.

Dame Carolyn confirmed Schofield is “receiving counselling” since his exit and she is “very concerned” about his welfare, adding that she felt he had been “hounded”.

She also confirmed there is “no gagging order or NDA” to stop Person X speaking out about the situation, but confirmed he had specified Schofield was a “family friend” on his work experience application form.

“There were no alarm bells across ITV”, she said of his application form.

The committee heard that Person X did work experience at This Morning age 19 for roughly two weeks and “impressed people” before being put on a “runner pool” and later offered a longer-term fixed contract.

ITV Palooza 2022 – London
ITV chief executives appeared in front of MPs to ask questions about Phillip Schofield’s exit (Ian West/PA)

The session also covered the ITV-commissioned review into the facts by barrister Jane Mulcahy KC, with Dame Carolyn saying: “There will be things to learn.”

In a letter written on Monday to committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage, Dame Carolyn set out the terms of reference for the external review led by Jane Mulcahy KC which will “consider the facts of this case and assess our relevant processes and policies” to decipher if it needs to be changed or strengthened.

Dame Carolyn confirmed in the letter that the barrister will review complaints since January 1 2016 “by employees or freelancers working on This Morning” and consider whether the steps taken were “appropriate and adequate”.

She also anticipated the review to be completed by the end of September this year.

The session ended with chairwoman Dame Caroline saying the committee wants to be confident that “ITV isn’t letting star power and favouritism damage the lives or careers of those working there” and where mistakes have been made, the broadcaster will be making changes “rather than making jokes about aubergines”.

Dame Carolyn thanked the board for the opportunity to “put some facts straight”, adding: “We will take every allegation about our culture seriously but I think it would be very wrong to depict ITV as having an issue.

“We have given you a whole load of tangible evidence that we take it very seriously, that we will listen, that we will act and we will not wait for the KC… we will be looking at everything we do and we will be trying to improve it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…
One of the new ranger's responsibilities will be to promote the use of Moray's core paths.
New core paths ranger job could go ahead using Moray wind farm cash