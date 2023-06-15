Wales football matches to stay free-to-air on S4C until 2028

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Wales football matches to stay free-to-air on S4C until 2028

By Press Association
Wales’ Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring in a Uefa Euro 2024 qualifying group D match at the Cardiff City Stadium (PA)
Wales’ Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring in a Uefa Euro 2024 qualifying group D match at the Cardiff City Stadium (PA)

Supporters will continue to be able to watch Wales men’s international football matches for free until 2028, S4C has announced after a deal struck with streaming service Viaplay.

The broadcaster said it had secured exclusive UK free-to-air rights to show the national team’s matches with Welsh language commentary for another four years from 2024.

At least 40 live games will be shown on the channel including the next two Uefa Nations League campaigns for 2024/25 and 2026/27 and the qualifying matches for both the Fifa World Cup 2026 and Uefa Euro 2028 competitions.

Wales’ international friendly matches will also be aired as part of the agreement with the Nordic-based media company.

Wales v Latvia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales’ Aaron Ramsey said the news was a “terrific boost for the Welsh language” (PA)

Viaplay, a subscription streaming platform, secured the UK rights from Uefa to show the home nations matches, excluding England, shortly after acquiring Ireland-based TV channel Premier Sports in 2022.

The company made a commitment to keeping Wales matches available with Welsh language commentary and had talks with S4C, with the backing of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), about keeping live coverage on the station.

S4C chief executive Sian Doyle said: “We are delighted that we will be able to broadcast Wales’ international football matches on S4C until 2028.

“This builds on the already excellent partnership we have with Viaplay, and I would like to thank them for their collaboration on this deal.

Dylan Ebenezer with his co-hosts on S4C's Sgorio. (S4C)
Dylan Ebenezer (right) with his co-hosts on S4C’s Sgorio (S4C)

“S4C is the home of Welsh football and we are proud to stand alongside the FAW and Wales’ Red Wall of passionate supporters.”

Viaplay’s senior vice-president and head of sports UK, Ed Breeze, said: “There is a very passionate fanbase of Welsh football fans and we’re delighted to make these games of such national sporting significance available to the widest possible audience.”

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey told PA news agency it was a “terrific boost for the Welsh language”.

He said: “It’s great news that the games are going to be available for everyone to watch on S4C.

Croatia v Wales – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Stadion Poljud
Harry Wilson and Neco Williams (right) celebrate after a Uefa Euro 2024 Group D qualifying match in Split (PA)

“The goal for us as a squad is to reach the finals of the Euros and the World Cup, and we hope that S4C will share our success with the viewers.”

Wales made their first World Cup appearance for 64 years in Qatar in November, but ultimately ended in disappointment as they finished bottom of Group B with only one point from three games.

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said the partnership with S4C had been “a cornerstone to the growth of Y Wal Goch” and thanked the channel’s heads and Viaplay for their roles in promoting the team.

“This is a golden age for Cymru and we are delighted to be able to share it with everyone,” he added.

S4C has also secured the rights to broadcast all of Wales’ qualifying matches for the Euro 2025 Uefa Under-21 Championships in Slovakia.

S4C will continue to do live coverage of Wales matches in the Welsh language until 2028. (S4C)
S4C will continue live coverage of Wales matches in the Welsh language until 2028 (S4C)

The channel’s Sgorio Rhyngwladol programme, produced by Rondo, will continue to lead the Welsh language match coverage.

Host Dylan Ebenezer said: “The fact that we’ve been able to do these games on S4C over last few years has just been so special, so it’s superb news that we will get to continue.

“It’s all down to what happens on the pitch, and because that’s been so successful – the team have been amazing – we’ve had the privilege of jumping on the bandwagon so to speak.

“The games have turned into a national event, and I know how much the supporters who can’t make the matches in person appreciate them being available on the S4C.”

Anyone wanting to watch the matches with English language commentary or who are unable to access S4C can subscribe to Viaplay with a sports package for £14.99 a month.

