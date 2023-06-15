Sir Rod Stewart says he is still ‘a bit of a fan’ of former PM Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sir Rod Stewart says he is still ‘a bit of a fan’ of former PM Boris Johnson

By Press Association
Rod Stewart talked to Sky News about former prime minister Boris Johnson (PA Wire/ Joe Giddens)
Rod Stewart talked to Sky News about former prime minister Boris Johnson (PA Wire/ Joe Giddens)

Sir Rod Stewart said he is still “a bit of a fan” of former prime minister Boris Johnson, who was recently found to have committed “repeated contempt’s” of Parliament by a cross-party investigation.

The committee said that Mr Johnson deliberately misled MPs with his assertion that all rules had been followed during lockdown-breaching Downing Street parties.

Talking to Sky News about the Privileges Committee report and whether Mr Johnson will make a comeback, Sir Rod, 78, said: “I was and still am a bit of a fan of Boris because I think he’s got wonderful charisma.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
The Privileges Committee published its findings on Boris Johnson and the partygate scandal after a 14-month investigation (PA Wire/ Brian Lawless)

“But you know, you knew what you were getting with Boris, so it’s not unusual. He’s told a few porkies over the years. So I’m not surprised.

“He’s in big trouble now. But how is he going to make a comeback? I don’t know. Maybe he should talk to me. I’ve been making comebacks for years.”

Johnson escaped a 90-day suspension when he resigned as an MP in protest of the committee findings and submitted a resignation honour’s list that put forward MPs including Priti Patel and Jacob William Rees-Mogg.

Asked whether there should be a clearer system for putting forward peerages, Sir Rod said: “It does stink of a bit of you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.

“I don’t know the details of it, but I know some of the people that he chose, it was a bit of a ‘he’s my mate’ type of thing.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Sir Rod Stewart at Buckingham Palace in London, after he received his knighthood in recognition of his services to music and charity (PA Archive/Gareth Fuller)

“Yeah, it should be sorted out, because the honours are wonderful. Absolutely. One of the proudest days of my life when I became a (knight).

“Now, I think from that day on, people have asked me ‘you’re doing a lot of charitable stuff?’ And I think yes, because I am a Knight.”

The former Faces frontman also discussed the government’s responsibility in the cost of living crisis and said: “I’ve got people that work for me. They’re struggling, you know, I’ve just given everybody a 10% rise, I gave them a rise two years ago, because they’re struggling. The cost of living is ridiculous.

“What’s going to happen? Who’s going to sort this out?”

