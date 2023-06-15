Sir Rod Stewart says he is still ‘a bit of a fan’ of former PM Boris Johnson

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Rod Stewart said he is still “a bit of a fan” of former prime minister Boris Johnson, who was recently found to have committed “repeated contempt’s” of Parliament by a cross-party investigation.

The committee said that Mr Johnson deliberately misled MPs with his assertion that all rules had been followed during lockdown-breaching Downing Street parties.

Talking to Sky News about the Privileges Committee report and whether Mr Johnson will make a comeback, Sir Rod, 78, said: “I was and still am a bit of a fan of Boris because I think he’s got wonderful charisma.

The Privileges Committee published its findings on Boris Johnson and the partygate scandal after a 14-month investigation (PA Wire/ Brian Lawless)

“But you know, you knew what you were getting with Boris, so it’s not unusual. He’s told a few porkies over the years. So I’m not surprised.

“He’s in big trouble now. But how is he going to make a comeback? I don’t know. Maybe he should talk to me. I’ve been making comebacks for years.”

Johnson escaped a 90-day suspension when he resigned as an MP in protest of the committee findings and submitted a resignation honour’s list that put forward MPs including Priti Patel and Jacob William Rees-Mogg.

Asked whether there should be a clearer system for putting forward peerages, Sir Rod said: “It does stink of a bit of you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.

“I don’t know the details of it, but I know some of the people that he chose, it was a bit of a ‘he’s my mate’ type of thing.

Sir Rod Stewart at Buckingham Palace in London, after he received his knighthood in recognition of his services to music and charity (PA Archive/Gareth Fuller)

“Yeah, it should be sorted out, because the honours are wonderful. Absolutely. One of the proudest days of my life when I became a (knight).

“Now, I think from that day on, people have asked me ‘you’re doing a lot of charitable stuff?’ And I think yes, because I am a Knight.”

The former Faces frontman also discussed the government’s responsibility in the cost of living crisis and said: “I’ve got people that work for me. They’re struggling, you know, I’ve just given everybody a 10% rise, I gave them a rise two years ago, because they’re struggling. The cost of living is ridiculous.

“What’s going to happen? Who’s going to sort this out?”