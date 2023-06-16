Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure made MBE for charity and TV work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure made MBE for charity and TV work

By Press Association
Vicky McClure (Ian West/PA)
Vicky McClure (Ian West/PA)

Vicky McClure, who has become a household name in the UK following a series of high-octane TV roles, has been made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to drama and to charity.

The Nottingham-born actress, 40, is perhaps best known for her starring role in the BBC’s Line Of Duty, although has gained further recognition outside acting for her charity work.

McClure is a vocal advocate for the Alzheimer’s Society, of which she is an ambassador, and has raised awareness around the disease through her creation of Our Dementia Choir.

Alzheimer’s Society letter to Rishi Sunak
Vicky McClure (second left) with Dame Arlene Phillips, Ananga Moonesinghe, who lives with dementia, Kate Lee, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Society, Debbie Abrahams MP and Elliot Colburn MP delivering an open letter to 10 Downing Street demanding the Government urgently fulfil their promises on dementia (Beresford Hodge/PA)

McClure first came to national attention after appearing in the 2006 skinhead-drama film This Is England, in which she played the part of the cool and easy-going Lol Jenkins.

The role, which she reprised for several TV follow-up series, won her critical acclaim and several award nominations and wins – including from the Royal Television Society and Bafta.

The This Is England franchise ran for several series, ending in 2015 with This Is England ‘90.

Line of Duty sixth series filming in Belfast
Vicky McClure on the set of Line Of Duty with Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston (Liam McBurney/PA)

By this time, McClure had already begun her most recognisable role as DCI Kate Fleming, alongside Martin Compston, on Line Of Duty.

The show, which has run for six series, has been another critical success for the actress and garnered her further nominations.

She was nominated for a Bafta Television award for best supporting actress in 2015, and a National Television Award for drama performance in 2021.

McClure has maintained a close friendship with Compston, and the pair recently went head-to-head in the 2023 charity Soccer Aid match for Unicef – which saw defeat for her England side for the fifth year running.

The actress has been involved with UK charity the Alzheimer’s Society for many years, having participated in the organisation’s annual charity walk, and becoming an ambassador in 2018.

Vicky McClure Soccer Aid 2023
Vicky McClure joined the England squad at this year’s Soccer Aid, going head-to-head with Line of Duty co-star Martin Compston (Bradley Collyer/PA)

In 2019, she started Nottingham-based Our Dementia Choir, after her late grandmother Iris’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s taught her the healing power of music.

A BBC documentary to raise awareness of the disease culminated in the group’s performance in front of 2,000 people at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, and McClure later revisited the choir in 2020 to explore the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on them.

In August 2022 she was further recognised for her work with the choir by being made an honorary Doctorate of Letters by the University of Nottingham – describing it as “my personally proudest day to date”.

Vicky McClure joins Memory Walk
Outside of acting, Vicky McClure is an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society (Alzheimer’s Society/PA)

“To be awarded a Doctor of Letters at the University of Nottingham, just 10 minutes from my house, the place where Our Dementia Choir was formed, among so much esteemed intellect, creative minds and excellence in your fields, this is for sure my personally proudest day to date,” she said during her acceptance speech.

“I didn’t get many GCSEs, I’m not the quickest reader but I love people, they give me purpose, this doctorate gives me purpose and if there is any advice I can give to you all today… it’s service.

“Service to others. The world is a difficult place to navigate and for those living with dementia and other life altering illnesses we must do our bit.”

