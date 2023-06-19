To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84

By Press Association
Angela Thorne (Peter Jordan/PA)
Angela Thorne (Peter Jordan/PA)

Actress Angela Thorne, best known for starring in To The Manor Born and the mother of Rupert Penry-Jones, has died aged 84.

She played Marjory Frobisher in the BBC sitcom opposite Penelope Keith from 1979 to 1981 as well as appearing in a string of long-running shows including Midsomer Murders.

Thorne, who is also the mother of actor Laurence Penry-Jones, was nominated for an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in Anyone for Denis? when she turned her hand to the stage.

Theatre – ‘Anyone for Denis?’ Charity Performance – London
Margaret Thatcher mirrored by actress Angela Thorne co-star of the ‘Anyone for Denis?’ show (PA)

A statement from her son Rupert to the PA news agency, said: “The actress Angela Thorne died peacefully at her home on the 16th of June. She was 84 years old.

“She was the beloved wife of Peter Penry Jones, and is survived by her two sons Rupert and Laurie Penry Jones and her grandchildren, Florence, Peter, Giorgio and Delilah.

“We will all miss her very much.”

She trained at the Guildhall School of Music And Drama on a scholarship and later performed in repertory seasons.

Her on screen credits also include 1980s BBC One sitcom Three Up, Two Down, police drama series Heartbeat and drama series Elizabeth R, which starred the late Glenda Jackson.

She also voiced the Queen Of England in the animated 1989 film adaptation of The BFG.

Angela Thorne
Comedians Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise join the stars of Thames Television’s Anyone for Denis, featuring Angela Thorne as Margaret Thatcher and John Wells as Denis Thatcher (Archive/PA)

In 2013, she appeared in a stage adaptation of Alexander Mackendrick’s 1955 black comedy The Ladykillers alongside Death In Paradise’s Ralf Little, Grass actor Simon Day and Gregory’s Girl actor John Gordon Sinclair.

Her late husband Peter and two sons Rupert and Laurence all found their feet in acting world as well.

Rupert is best known for his roles as Adam Carter in Spooks, QC Clive Reader in Silk and DI Joseph Chandler in Whitechapel while Laurence has appeared in Waking The Dead and Doctors.

