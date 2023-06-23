Ryan Reynolds ‘visits The Great British Bake Off tent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Reynolds ‘visits The Great British Bake Off tent’

By Press Association
Ryan Reynolds (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Ryan Reynolds (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ryan Reynolds has shared an image of himself dropping into what appears to be The Great British Bake Off tent.

The Hollywood actor, best known for his performance as superhero Deadpool, posted the image on Instagram of himself alongside GBBO judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

On Friday, Reynolds wrote: “A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin.”



Speaking at the time, Reynolds said: “We live in a world that’s pretty divisive right now and there’s a lot going on and I like that show just because it’s a nice thing to watch at night.

“Everybody on the show is nice to each other, which I find refreshing. It’s not really about anything that’s going to remind you of chaos.”

The 46-year-old told US outlet People in 2019 that he enjoyed watching the Channel 4 show alongside his wife, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively.

Hollywood shared a similar image of the trio, and wrote: “Prue and I catching up with @vancityreynolds … #legend.”

Other screen figures such as Friends actor David Schwimmer and Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher have appeared on the show, and wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson has also said he is a fan of the series.

