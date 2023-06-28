Acting BBC chair says corporation feels a debt of gratitude to Richard Sharp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Acting BBC chair says corporation feels a debt of gratitude to Richard Sharp

By Press Association
Dame Elan Closs Stephens. (BBC)
Dame Elan Closs Stephens. (BBC)

Acting BBC chair Dame Elan Closs Stephens has said the corporation feels a “debt of gratitude” to Richard Sharp.

Dame Elan was speaking on her first day in the new role, which had been announced as Tuesday when she was appointed to the interim position last month.

Mr Sharp resigned after a report found he breached the rules around public appointments following an introduction which led to then-prime minister Boris Johnson getting an £800,000 loan guarantee.

BBC chairman post
Richard Sharp, the former Goldman Sachs banker who will succeed Sir David Clementi as BBC chairman. (DCMS)

Asked by BBC Radio 2 presenter Tina Daheley if Mr Sharp’s exit as chairman had damaged the corporation, Dame Elan said: “There’s no doubt that we’ve gone through a difficult period of time and I’m sure that staff and the board and Richard himself were unnerved by what happened over the past few months.

“All of us feel a debt of gratitude to Richard for the way in which he committed himself to the organisation during his two years.

“But the organisation as a whole is about the creativity and the news values and the production values of all the people who work in it.”

Dame Elan added the BBC needs to “re-establish the confidence and the ambition in that output and to know that the board is fully behind the creativity of the organisation”.

She also said the corporation needs “energy and pace” to take on the “awful lot to be done”.

Dame Elan, who has been a member of the BBC’s governing body since 2010, said: “I am absolutely confident that this is an organisation which is capable of transforming itself into another modern period of time and I’m confident that the board and the executive jointly as a unitary board will be leading the way.

“But I’m also confident that it as a whole, as a body of staff, we have the most amazing people and we have to just make certain that we are developing everybody’s expertise as much as we possibly can.”

She has had several roles with the BBC, including as chairwoman of its commercial subsidiary and the member for Wales when the board was the BBC Trust.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London
Tina Daheley, BBC presenter. (Ian West/PA Wire)

Dame Elan, who will be acting chairwoman for 12 months or until a new permanent chairperson has been appointed, also said she and the board think the Government should employ “head-hunters” to find the right candidate to replace her.

She added: “It should be as diverse a field as possible and that there should be some really very strong candidates from all walks of life if we can, with the necessary experience to take on this role.

“It’s not a time for standing still. Although the period in which I’m going to be chair is quite short, we need to get on with the job.”

Dame Elan, a native Welsh speaker who lives in Aberystwyth, said her being the first person from her comprehensive school to win a scholarship to Oxford is not because she is “brighter “or “more intellectual than other people”.

She added: “It’s just that there are so many people who never had the chance and so I believe passionately in chances for people, in giving people the opportunity.

“I think the BBC is something that gives people and could give opportunity. Our apprenticeship schemes, for example, are about that and I actually passionately believe in it as a public good.”

Former Goldman Sachs banker Mr Sharp, who was appointed in early 2021, announced he would step down as chair in April this year when he was over halfway into his four-year term.

He said at the time he had acted in “good faith” and had the “best of intentions”.

Following the inquiry into Mr Sharp by barrister Adam Heppinstall KC, the former BBC chairman said: “Mr Heppinstall’s view is that while I did breach the governance code for public appointments, he states very clearly that a breach does not necessarily invalidate an appointment.

“Indeed, I have always maintained the breach was inadvertent and not material, which the facts he lays out substantiate.”

