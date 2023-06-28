Henry Cavill attends The Witcher series three after announcing exit from show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Henry Cavill attends The Witcher series three after announcing exit from show

By Press Association
Henry Cavill has announced that he is leaving The Witcher (Ian West/PA)
Henry Cavill has announced that he is leaving The Witcher (Ian West/PA)

Henry Cavill has appeared at the series three premiere of The Witcher after previously announcing he would be bowing out of the hit fantasy Netflix series.

The British actor posed for pictures but did not give press interviews at the event on Wednesday, which took place at the Now Building in London.

Cavill announced last October that he would be stepping down from the role of travelling monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher season 3 UK premiere – London
Henry Cavill attending the UK premiere of The Witcher season 3, at the Now Building in London (Ian West/P)A

He is due to be replaced by Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who will appear in the show’s fourth season.

At the premiere on Wednesday, Cavill appeared alongside his co-stars, including Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey, as well as his partner Natalie Viscuso.

He wore a black double-breasted suit with a black shirt.

The Witcher season 3 UK premiere – London
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso (Ian West/PA)

Speaking at Tudum 2023: A Netflix Global Fan Event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Cavill said it had been “a pleasure and an honour” to work with his castmates and that he would miss them “very much”.

“You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters, which are often at risk of being over simplified, and what you guys have done with the characters has involved work, care and effort, and believe me working with you guys was the biggest pleasure,” he said.

“So just want to say I’m (going to) miss you. I’m (going to) miss you very much.”

The Witcher season 3 UK premiere – London
Anya Chalotra, Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey (Ian West/PA)

He was also set to return to the character of Superman after it was revealed in a post-credits scene of Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero film Black Adam last year.

However, Cavill announced in December he will not be returning as Superman, with US actor David Corenswet announced on Tuesday as the new star of DC’s Superman: Legacy.

More from Press and Journal

Left - rainbow flag flying and right - Pride in Moray chairman David Harrison standing.
Outrage in Moray as second pride flag stolen from school in less than a…
Cam Cameron who was attempting 60 nights on Rockall.
Rockall adventurer rescued by Coastguard after 32 days into 60 day challenge
RAF combat planes to make "exciting" flyover above Braemar Junior Highland Games. Image: John Macpherson.
RAF aircrafts to roar over 'bigger and better' Braemar Junior Games
police close road
Man dies after collision on the A90 in Aberdeenshire
Corran ferry
Corran Ferry cancelled due to a 'technical issue'
Morvern Medical Practice in Oban. Image: Google Maps.
Two west coast medical practices to merge later this year
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Banff court story Picture shows; Katie Lynch and neglected dog Dexter.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/SSPCA Date; Unknown
Woman let dog fall into 'skeletal state' after bad break-up
The owners of this granite home have breathed new life into the property. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Live your best life in this £430,000 house in Aberdeen's west end
College manager Donna Booth is delighted at the council approval. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'A much-needed resource for Inverness and the Highlands': Discovery College gets go-ahead to open…
Skye's Ross Gordon and Calum Grant (Kingussie) challenge for the ball in a MacTavish Cup match at The Dell.
Shinty: Blow for Kingussie as defender Calum Grant heads Down Under