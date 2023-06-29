Chair of RTE board apologised for not sharing resignation update, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chair of RTE board apologised for not sharing resignation update, says minister

By Press Association
Media minister Catherine Martin has ordered an external review of governance and culture within RTE (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Media minister Catherine Martin has ordered an external review of governance and culture within RTE (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

Ireland’s media minister Catherine Martin says she has received an apology from the chair of RTE’s board over a failure to inform her she had asked the former director general to resign.

Chair Siun Ni Raghallaigh revealed on Wednesday that she had asked Dee Forbes to resign on June 16, almost a week before the misreported payments scandal broke.

Ms Ni Raghallaigh held a meeting with Ms Martin in Dublin last Saturday to discuss the furore arising from the public disclosure of the underreported payments.

RTE chair of the board Siun Ni Raghallaigh
RTE board chair Siun Ni Raghallaigh asked director general Dee Forbes to resign on June 16 (Brian Lawless/PA)

It has emerged that the minister was not informed during those discussions that the chair had asked Ms Forbes to quit. The director general had been suspended from her role at that point and went on to resign two days later, issuing a statement early on Monday morning.

Ms Martin, who has ordered an external review of governance and culture within RTE, was asked about the issue on a visit to Co Sligo on Thursday.

“When we met on Saturday we were really focused on trying to get to the bottom of the numbers, the figures behind it and thinking about that external review that I felt was needed and the governance issue,” she said.

“The chair Siun Ni Raghallaigh did ring me this morning and apologised for any disquiet caused because of that.

Dee Forbes
Dee Forbes resigned as director general of the broadcaster shortly after the payments controversy was made public (Niall Carson/PA)

“But it was really to do with that due process and individual’s rights. And I was informed as soon as the decision was taken to suspend, the suspension was put into place.”

The minister praised the chair for acting “so swiftly” in March when the issues around the payments were first detected by auditors.

But Ms Martin criticised the lack of clarity she felt came from senior RTE representatives who appeared before the Oireachtas parliament’s media committee on Wednesday.

“I felt yesterday there was a shocking failure of governance on display in everything that was said yesterday,” she said.

The minister added: “I would really appeal to them to bring clarity because part of the healing and rebuilding the trust is to get the answers that are needed.”

Ms Martin said she was in the final stages of putting together the terms of reference for the external review of RTE.

