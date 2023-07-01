Comedian Gabriel Iglesias ‘happy to be alive’ after private jet skids off runway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias ‘happy to be alive’ after private jet skids off runway

By Press Association
Gabriel Iglesias said he is grateful to see another day after his private jet skidded “off the runway” and into a field in North Carolina (Alamy/PA)
Gabriel Iglesias said he is grateful to see another day after his private jet skidded “off the runway” and into a field in North Carolina.

The comedian and actor, who is travelling the US with his Don’t Worry Be Fluffy tour, shared a video of the plane and emergency crews with his 3.8 million followers on Instagram.

The 46-year-old captioned the post: “Emergency landing!!!

“Our private jet skid off the runway and wound up in a field in Andrew’s, N. Carolina. Everyone is ok but shaken up. Happy to be alive. I love u all.”

He later wrote: “Thank u to the pilots who did what they had to do to get us on the ground safely. This could have been so bad.

“Grateful I live to see another day and YES I will be flying tomorrow… just not on this jet.”

In a statement given to US publications, the Cherokee County Office of the Sheriff said emergency services responded to a report of a 1987 Gulfstream sliding off the end of a runway at Western Carolina Regional Airport.

It said: “(The aircraft) had difficulty coming to stop for an undetermined reason and slid approximately 600 feet off the end of the runway.

“The local area had been experiencing heavy rain during the morning. One of the passengers of the aircraft was popular national comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, who has documented his experience on his Instagram page.”

Iglesias, who starred in films Magic Mike and Disney hit Coco, will perform at the Pearl River Resort in Choctaw, Mississippi, on Saturday evening.

