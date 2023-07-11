BBC presenter allegations: A timeline of key events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC presenter allegations: A timeline of key events

By Press Association
The BBC met previously with the Metropolitan Police to discuss how to progress the investigation (Lucy North/PA)
The BBC has suspended a male member of staff following allegations an unnamed presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.

But the young person at the centre of the controversy has said nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened.

Here is a timeline of how events unfolded based, in part, on information from the BBC and The Sun.

– May 18

The complainant, a family member, attended a BBC building, where they sought to make a complaint about the behaviour of a BBC presenter.

– Before May 19

Sources at The Sun newspaper said the stepfather of the teenager went to the police as he wanted to stop the payments.

The sources said the stepfather reported an inappropriate relationship but police said they could not help.

– May 19

The BBC’s Corporate Investigations Team (CIT) concluded that information provided to BBC Audience Services by the complainant did not include criminality but merited further investigation.

The BBC said the CIT made checks to verify the complainant’s identity and received no response to emails seeking additional information from them about the claims being made.

Director-general Tim Davie told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme that the corporation had “clear records of an interaction that lasted 29 minutes” when the initial complaint was made.

BBC director-general Tim Davie
BBC director-general Tim Davie spoke on BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme (Jacob King/PA)

– June 6

A phone call is made by the CIT to a mobile number provided by the complainant which does not connect.

No additional attempts to contact the complainant were made after June 6, however the case remained open throughout.

– July 6

The Sun newspaper informed the BBC via the press office of allegations concerning one of its presenters.

The corporation said the allegations were different to those made in May but were from the same family who made the initial claims.

A senior manager makes the presenter concerned aware of the allegations being outlined by The Sun.

It was agreed that the presenter would not be on air while the matter was being considered.

BBC presenter explicit photos allegations
The Sun newspaper informed the BBC via the press office of allegations concerning one of its presenters (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

BBC executives, including the director-general, were made aware of the case.

The acting chairman was updated, and the board was regularly updated in the following days.

– July 7

Following The Sun’s contact, the CIT contacted the complainant again.

The BBC also made contact with the police with regard to the matter.

– July 8

The complainant began sending the BBC materials related to the complaint.

– July 9

The BBC issued an update to staff and the media and confirmed it had suspended the presenter.

– July 10

The BBC met with the Metropolitan Police to report the matter and discuss how to progress the investigation.

The Met requested the BBC pause its investigations into the allegations while they scoped future work.

BBC presenter explicit photos allegations
The BBC reported on Tuesday that a second person felt threatened by messages they had received from the presenter (Belinda Jiao/PA)

– July 11

The BBC reported a second person felt threatened by messages they had received from the presenter.

According to the BBC, the person – aged in their early 20s – met the presenter on a dating app before their conversations moved to other platforms.

The presenter then revealed his identity and asked the young person not to tell anyone.

The young person later posted online alluding to having had contact with a BBC presenter and hinting they might name him.

The presenter then sent a number of “threatening messages” which the BBC said it had seen and confirmed came from a phone number belonging to the presenter.

The BBC said the young person felt “threatened” by the messages and “remain scared”.

BBC News said it had contacted the presenter via his lawyer but had received no response to the allegations.