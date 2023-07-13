Who is Vicky Flind – wife of Huw Edwards?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is Vicky Flind – wife of Huw Edwards?

By Press Association
Presenter and newsreader Huw Edwards (Joe Giddens/PA)
Presenter and newsreader Huw Edwards (Joe Giddens/PA)

Vicky Flind, the wife of Huw Edwards, is an experienced current affairs producer who has been married to the 61-year-old Welsh journalist for decades.

Described as a “hugely talented” and “decent” person by current and former colleagues, the mother-of-five has worked on various politics chat shows across the BBC and ITV.

She was behind the long-running This Week late-night political show which was hosted by Andrew Neil on the BBC and has worked on the corporation’s Newsnight and Breakfast News shows.

On Wednesday, she announced the identity of the presenter, Edwards, caught up in a BBC controversy and asked for privacy for her family.

In 2016, Ms Flind left the BBC to create and launch Robert Peston’s ITV programme, Peston On Sunday, before the show became Peston, and was moved to weekdays.

She has continued to serve as the editor of the show and has also worked on major political debate programmes on ITV including the Boris Johnson vs Jeremy Corbyn debate ahead of the 2019 General Election.

After she spoke out on Wednesday, following the Sun’s front page last week, saying that it had been “five extremely difficult days for our family”, Ms Flind received praise from Peston who talked about the BBC controversy on his show.

Former BBC economics editor Peston said: “Jess Phillips tonight described Vicky as the nicest, kindest and most decent woman. I and everyone who works with me here would agree.

“It has been difficult to feel what she and her family have been going through – and to read her statement that Huw has been hospitalised with acute depression.”

Earlier, the Labour MP Jess Phillips has written on Twitter: “Just coming on here to say that Vicky Flind is by some distance one of the nicest, kindest and most decent women I’ve had the privilege to work with.”

Former BBC editor Rob Burley, who now works at Sky News, also posted on the social media site, saying: “The only person I know who’s involved in the Huw Edwards story is his wife, Vicky Flind, who I worked with at the BBC.

“She’s a hugely talented and a thoroughly decent and good person. I hope she’s left alone now too.”

Ms Flind speaking out has also been commended by ITV chat show host, Lorraine Kelly, and public relations and crisis consultant Mark Borkowski.

Mr Borkowski told the PA news agency: “It’s interesting that his wife took control of this, and actually she should be praised for dealing with the fact that there’s a huge amount in our society that we still are affected by shame – and shame (plays) a huge part in the British human condition.”

He added that people in the public eye “face the same pressures” and it is “really tough at the top”.

Kelly said on her show: “It was the right thing to do. I think it had to come from her.”