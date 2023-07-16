Alex Scott ‘honoured’ to become ambassador for domestic abuse charity Refuge

Former England footballer and television presenter Alex Scott has vowed to use her platform to raise awareness of domestic abuse and help victims and survivors as she became a charity ambassador.

The ex-Lioness has joined domestic abuse charity Refuge in its work to help people affected by such violence.

Scott has previously spoken about the domestic abuse she suffered during her childhood, describing her father’s violent behaviour towards her and her mother in her autobiography, and said she wishes she had spoken about it sooner.

Presenter Alex Scott said she wants to use her platform to help others (John Walton/PA)

Refuge said Scott was “generously donating her profits from the book directly to the charity” having been inspired by its work.

She said: “It is an incredible honour to be joining Refuge as an ambassador. I first started working with Refuge following the launch of my book, in which I opened up about my experience of domestic abuse as a child.

“Since then, I have learned so much more about the scale of domestic abuse in society and the impact sharing your experience can have on fellow survivors.

“As an ambassador, I want to use my platform and voice to spread awareness of domestic abuse and ensure that women know what support is available to them.”