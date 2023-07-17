Clive Myrie awarded honorary doctorate by Edge Hill University

BBC newsreader Clive Myrie has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Edge Hill University in Lancashire.

The journalist, 58, was presented with the honour in recognition of his work bringing major news to the television screen.

Speaking at the ceremony at the university’s Ormskirk campus on Monday, Myrie told graduates if they find a job they love they will “never work again”.

Today we were proud to award @CliveMyrieBBC with an Honorary Doctor of Arts in recognition of his efforts in bringing major news of recent history to the television screen. Clive has reported from all over the world in his 30 years as a BBC journalist.https://t.co/ydFC8fc6gq pic.twitter.com/OeHCyiXnbt — Edge Hill University (@edgehill) July 17, 2023

“Thank you so much to Edge Hill University for this honour bestowed on me today. There’s no question I’m surrounded in this hall by champions and winners,” he said.

“You, my fellow graduates, have worked hard for this day. Hard work is undoubtedly the key to all success and it’s what got you all here today.

“It’s said that if you find the job you love, you will never work again. That’s what I fervently hope your degrees from this wonderful university will mean for you.

“In everything you do from this day forward, push yourself to be the best version you can be.”

Writing on Twitter later, he hailed the “fabulous ceremony and wonderful campus”.

Myrie, who was born and raised in Bolton, Greater Manchester, grew up the son of Windrush generation parents from Jamaica.

His passion for news began as a teenager, delivering newspapers which he read cover to cover.

He graduated with a law degree from the University of Sussex and later joined the BBC’s journalism training scheme and began his career in local radio in Bristol.

What a fabulous ceremony and wonderful campus. Thanks to everyone at Edge Hill. https://t.co/HjNpwOQbV3 — Clive Myrie (@CliveMyrieBBC) July 17, 2023

Myrie has worked in the BBC’s London newsroom as well as in multiple locations around the world as a foreign correspondent, covering major international news stories.

This has included every US presidential election since 1996 and, more recently, coverage of the war in Ukraine.

He has won multiple accolades, including a Royal Television Society award for TV Journalist of the Year and Presenter of the Year, and been nominated for two Baftas and two Emmys.

Myrie has also hosted BBC shows including the Proms and popular quiz show Mastermind.