GB News journalist Dan Wootton says he ‘made errors of judgment in the past’

By Press Association
GB News presenter Dan Wootton (Gemma Gravett/GB News)
GB News presenter Dan Wootton (Gemma Gravett/GB News)

Dan Wootton has said he made “errors of judgment in the past”, while denying “criminal allegations”.

The 40-year-old journalist and broadcaster told viewers on his Tuesday night GB News show that he has been the “target” of a “smear campaign”.

Wootton spoke about recognising that he is a “polarising figure” and talking to viewers could mean public attention.

He said: “As a journalist, I feel uncomfortable being the story but I’ve always promised you that this show has no spin and no bias and no censorship so I owe it to you to address this.”

New Zealand-born Wootton added: “I, like all fallible human beings, have made errors of judgment in the past but the criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue.

“I would like nothing more than to address those spurious claims, I could actually spend the next two hours doing so, but on the advice of my lawyers I cannot comment further.”

He also told viewers about how “highly politicised” social media has made him understand the “political threats facing this country”.

Speaking about GB News, Wootton said: “What we’re trying to do here is something different, to give a voice to the long forgotten people of the United Kingdom.”

Wootton, who is known for his role in breaking the story of Megxit – the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties – announced in January 2021 that he would leave his job as executive editor at The Sun.

He has since become a columnist for MailOnline, owned by DMG Media, which is also a publisher of the Daily Mail and Metro newspapers.

A DMG media spokesperson said: “We are aware of the allegations and are looking into them.”

A spokesperson for News UK, publisher of The Sun, said: “We are looking into the allegations made in recent days. We are not able to make any further comment at this stage.”

Wootton returned to GB News on Monday after he told viewers he took a break last week to see family in New Zealand.

A spokesperson for GB News said the broadcaster had no comment at this time.