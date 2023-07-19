Sooty glove puppet sold at auction for more than £1,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sooty glove puppet sold at auction for more than £1,000

By Press Association
Sooty went under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers (Mark Laban/Hansons Auctioneers)
Sooty went under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers (Mark Laban/Hansons Auctioneers)

A Sooty glove puppet, brought home by a stagehand on the top children’s TV show as a gift for his son, has been sold at auction for more than £1,000.

Brian Kent, who built sets for The Sooty Show in the 1970s, begged officials to allow him to take the glove puppet home for his son Lee Kent who was a fan of the show.

Lee, now 46, decided to sell the puppet following the death of his brother and parents so that it could be given a home where it would be “cherished and loved”.

Sooty the puppet
The Sooty glove puppet sold for more than £1,000 (Mark Laban/Hansons Auctioneers)

Sooty went under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers for a guide price of £400 to £600, but this rose to £1,050 and Sooty was sold for a total of £1,377, including buyer’s premium.

Mr Kent, from Surbiton, south-west London, said: “My dad, Brian, used to build sets on The Sooty Show and, as a kid, I was a massive Sooty fan. Knowing this, dad asked if he could have a Sooty puppet for me.

“I’m not sure who he spoke to but he worked on the show when it was presented by Sooty’s inventor Harry Corbett and later by his son Matthew Corbett. He met them both as well as lots of other stars.

“I was only about three when dad brought Sooty home in 1979 or 1980. At the time my family lived in Carshalton, south London, near the Thames studios. Dad told me Sooty was old and had been used in the TV show. I am not sure whether our Sooty was used by Harry or Matthew Corbett but Matthew would have been presenting the show at the time.”

Talking about his memories with the puppet, he added: “It still brings a smile to my face when I think of my father acting silly with Sooty.

“I’ve always treasured Sooty and kept him in a safe place.

“He’s been a talking point for many years but now I have no family left.

“My parents have passed away and sadly I recently lost my brother.

“I have no children and have had health issues myself so feel it’s time Sooty found a home where he can be cherished and loved by someone who will appreciate him and his connection to one of the most famous children’s shows in TV history.”

Original Sooty puppet for auction
In 2018 an original Sooty TV puppet, which had been ‘sitting in a box for 40 years’, went to auction (Jacob King/PA)

The buyer of the puppet, who is based in London, said Sooty would stand proudly in his collection, explaining that he bought it to “own a piece of classic children’s TV history”.

The Sooty Show was created by actor and comedian Harry Corbett and was produced for the BBC from 1955 to 1967, moving to ITV from 1968 to 1992.

The children’s show follows Sooty the bear and his friends Sweep the dog and Soo the panda.

Production was handled by Thames Television from 1968 with Mr Corbett presenting the programme until he retired in 1975.

In 2018, a 1950s original Harry Corbett Sooty puppet sold for £14,500 at Hansons Auctioneers, they said.