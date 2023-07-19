Two books inspired by Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield’s friendship to be released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two books inspired by Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield’s friendship to be released

By Press Association
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield will collaborate on two upcoming Macmillan Children’s Books that are inspired by their friendship.

The two former Leeds Rhinos rugby players are friends and in an emotional moment back in May, Sinfield carried Burrow out of his specially adapted wheelchair so they could both complete a marathon in Leeds.

Sinfield has also raised more than £8 million for motor neurone disease (MND) charities by doing a series of marathons including the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon this year following his ex-teammate being diagnosed with the condition in late 2019.

The first book, With You Every Step: A Celebration Of Friendship, will be published this year and is set to explore “universal truths and celebrate kindness, empathy, resilience and love”.

UK Illustrators will reproduce the heartfelt words of the two former teammates through black line artwork in the adult and children’s gift book, which will see some of its proceeds donated to help people with MND.

England rugby union defence coach Sinfield said: “I believe the connections and interactions we have with people, especially friends and family, are the most valuable things in life.

“To create a book based around friendship, we hope it will help many parents, not just fathers, connect with their children and provide an insight into what true friendship is.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Macmillan Children’s Books on this, and I hope children across the world get to experience the friendship that Rob and I share.”

Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge – Day Six – York to Bradford
Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow (centre) supports Kevin Sinfield (right) during an ultra-marathon (Isaac Parkin/PA)

A children’s picture book, Try, which will be published during the first half of 2024, will be a story celebrating “affectionate male friendship – showing young readers, but especially young boys, that friendships can be based on love and vulnerability, and that there are many ways to be strong”.

Burrow said: “Whether it’s Pooh and Piglet or Sherlock and Watson, great friendships abound in literature.

“True friends like Kevin are always with their friends even when times are tough. I used to love reading bedtime stories to my three children, usually multiple times because they would try and delay their bedtime.”

He added that he was “delighted” to “bring the message of friendship to many”.

Hannah Ray, publishing director at Macmillan Children’s Books, said: “Rob and Kevin are extraordinary men, and the strength of their devotion to one another is inspirational.

“Their personal story of friendship and courage, love and determination has touched millions. I am incredibly proud that we will be publishing this pair of very special books.”

With You Every Step: A Celebration Of Friendship will be published on November 9 2023.