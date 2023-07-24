George Alagiah says he saw ‘life as a gift’ in final report on BBC News

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Alagiah says he saw ‘life as a gift’ in final report on BBC News

By Press Association
George Alagiah who has died aged 67 (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
George Alagiah who has died aged 67 (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The late BBC newsreader George Alagiah said in a final report on BBC News “I have gotten to a place to see life as a gift”.

The award-winning journalist, who had presented the BBC News At Six for the last 20 years, died on Monday from bowel cancer after being first diagnosed in 2014. He was 67.

At the end of Monday’s edition of the programme, his former colleague Sophie Raworth revealed Alagiah had hoped to come into the BBC studio one last time to thank the viewers but did not get the chance.

In a video montage in his honour which featured clips and pictures, Alagiah admitted it had taken him time to process the diagnosis after he was first told he had bowel cancer.

“My life, for what it is worth, is divided into pre-cancer and post-cancer. The weird thing about a bowel cancer journey is you don’t really know the beginning and you don’t really know the end,” he said in the video.

“So I know the day I was diagnosed with bowel cancer, but I don’t know when it started. Because I was at the top of my game, I was having a fantastic time at work and home, and then suddenly you hear those words ‘I’m sorry to tell you Mr Alagiah, you’ve got bowel cancer’.

“At first when you’re told, you don’t know how to respond and it took me a while to understand what I needed to do.”

He continued: “For me, I had to get a place of contentment and the only way I knew how to do that was literally to look back at my life.

“Actually, when I look back to my journey, where it all started, looked at the family I had, the opportunities my family had, the great good fortune to bump into Fran who’s been my wife and lover for all these years. The kids that we brought up, it didn’t feel like a failure.

“I wish I hadn’t had cancer, obviously. But I have cancer and I’m glad of the things I’ve learned about myself and about my community, my friends and my family as a result

“I have gotten to a place to see life as a gift. Rather than kind of worrying about when it’s going to end and how it’s going to end, I’ve got to a place where I can see it for the gift it is. I feel that gift keenly every morning.”

Royal investitures
George Alagiah was made an OBE by the Queen at Buckingham Palace (Martin Keene/PA)

Before airing the video on the BBC’s News At Six, Raworth remembered Alagiah as a “man of great values and indomitable spirit”.

She recalled launching the evening news show with him 20 years in January 2003, saying that he felt “enormously proud and privileged” to be presenting the programme.

“He loved being in the newsroom, being part of the team, and he made a good cup of tea as well. We all adored him,” she added.

“He felt a real connection with the audience too. After he was diagnosed with cancer, just over nine years ago, he received thousands of letters and messages from people who wrote to him as if they knew each other, strangers who spoke to him as a friend.

“He was really touched by your support. George was a man of great values and indomitable spirit. A big smile of velvety love, a great friend.”

BBC newsreaders Clive Myrie and Naga Munchetty fought back tears earlier in the day as they delivered the news of his death on air.

Broadcaster Myrie became emotional as he paid tribute to Alagiah during the lunchtime BBC News broadcast, saying: “On a personal note, George touched all of us here in the newsroom with his kindness and generosity, his warmth and good humour.

“We loved him here at BBC News and I loved him as a mentor, colleague and friend.

“His spirit, strength and courage in the later years of his life is something his family can be so proud of. Journalism has lost a giant.”

Alagiah in 2001
George Alagiah in 2001 (Mark Harrison/BBC)

Munchetty also became choked up as she interrupted her live show on BBC Radio 5 Live around midday to deliver the news.

As her voice broke, she said: “Apologies for the emotion in my voice – he was so loved in our newsroom.”

Alagiah, who was born in Sri Lanka, continued to present for the BBC when he was not receiving treatment.

He joined the corporation in 1989 and spent many years as one of its leading foreign correspondents before moving to presenting.

He was a specialist in Africa and covered the civil wars in Somalia and Liberia as well as the genocide in Rwanda 20 years ago.

Throughout his career he interviewed central political figures, among them former South African president Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and ex-Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe.

He was nominated for a Bafta in 1994 for his coverage of Saddam Hussein’s genocidal campaign against the Kurds of northern Iraq and was named Amnesty International’s journalist of the year in 1994 for reporting on the civil war in Burundi.

He first began hosting the 6pm news bulletin in early 2003, but stepped up to front it solo four years later following the departure of his co-host, Natasha Kaplinsky.

Kaplinsky wrote on Instagram: “Goodbye dearest George. I will miss you so very much. It was such a privilege to be your friend.”